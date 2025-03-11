Roslyn Estates Mayor Paul Leone Peters to step down after eight years

Roslyn Estates Mayor Paul Leone Peters will retire from the position after village elections on Tuesday, March 18.

Peters has headed the village government for eight years and said he’s most proud of his contributions to a team of talented, civic-minded leaders.

“We’ve accomplished a lot, and I’m proud of the work we’ve done,” Peters said. “Our staff is an incredible accomplishment.”

During his tenure as mayor, Peters said that with the help of clerks over the years, including the late Michael Tomicich and now John Giordano, the village became more efficient and found ways to save residents’ money while providing better services.

Peters credits Tomicich with finding additional funding resources and figuring out which interest rates could yield higher revenues for the village.

“It doesn’t matter how good a mayor you have, if you don’t have a good team, it’s not going to make any difference,” Peters said.

Peters also reflected on his leadership style over the years and said that he made decisions with the whole community’s best interest in mind while considering how individual residents would feel.

Other notable achievements the village has taken in the last eight years, Peters said, include increasing security features around the village, like installing cameras at the village’s entrances, and preserving the village’s character by protecting the village’s scenery.

When Peters first moved to Roslyn Estates around a decade ago, he said he attended any public meetings he could, like the board of zoning appeals or board of trustees, to get to know more about what was happening in his community.

Peters later joined the board of zoning appeals after a vacancy opened up, and from there, he said he worked with the board of trustees until then-Mayor Jeffrey Schwartzberg announced his retirement.

Outside of village life, Peters works in the real estate and construction industries and has served as a principal for interior design firm FlemingPeters LLC and chairman of the board for the hardware company Ajustco.

After the village elects a new mayor, Peters said, he’s most looking forward to spending time with his family and adopting a puppy. He also said he’d keep attending public meetings to stay informed on the latest village news.

Associate Village Justice for Roslyn Estates Adam Koblenz is now running unopposed for the mayoralty. Voters can cast their ballots for village elections on Tuesday, March 18, at 25 The Tulips between noon and 9 p.m.