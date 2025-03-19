Mayors and trustees win re-election in Port Washington village elections

Courtesy of the villages of Baxter Estates, Port Washington North and Flower Hill

Baxter Estates Mayor Nora Haagenson, Port Washington North Mayor Robert Weitzner and Flower Hill Deputy Mayor Frank Genese were among candidates in village elections who won races unopposed.

Incumbent candidates swept unopposed village elections in the Port Washington area on Tuesday, March 18. Mayors and trustees ran for re-election in the villages of Port Washington North, Baxter Estates and Flower Hill.

In Port Washington North, Mayor Robert Weitzner won re-election to a two-year term with 84 votes, Trustee Andrea Scheff received 72 and Trustee Matthew Kepke received 60.

Both trustees were re-elected to two-year terms, and Village Clerk Angelique Melnyk said no write-in candidates were recorded.

“I continue to be honored that the community has faith in myself and my two fellow trustees to continue the great work that we’re doing for the village,” Weitzner said. “There’s still a number of exciting projects in front of us, and by winning this election, it gives us an opportunity to make those projects become a reality.”

In Baxter Estates, incumbents faced no challenges in their runs for another two-year term.

Mayor Nora Haagenson and Trustee Charles Comer both received 47 votes for reelection. Trustee Maria Branco was re-elected with 45 votes.

Branco said that she will continue to work with Haagenson, other board members and the Town of North Hempstead on the village’s shorelines restoration project, which Gov. Kathy Hochul awarded over $7 million last summer to help restore the eroding coastline.

In her next term, Branco said she would also continue work evaluating infrastructure reports for repairing the village’s old roads, storm drains and light poles.

In Flower Hill, all incumbent trustees won unopposed re-elections for two-year terms. Trustee Max Frankel received 41 votes, followed by Trustee Frank Genese with 39 votes and Trustee Mary Jo Collins with 33.

Genese, who has served as the deputy mayor for two years, said the board has helped streamline residents’ customer service experience when visiting village hall over his nine years as a trustee.

“As a resident of the village for 23 years, I have seen the village go through many changes,” Genese said. “By continuing my role as deputy mayor, I will work with my fellow trustees to continue improving the quality of life for our residents.”