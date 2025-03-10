Manhasset heads to the polls in March 18 village elections

Two new candidates are running for two open trustee seats on the Munsey Park Board of Trustees, the only newcomers running in all four Manhasset village elections

Manhasset residents will head to the polls next week in four village elections March 18, where all races are uncontested. While most feature incumbents seeking re-election, one village’s ballot will showcase two newcomers eyeing to take over the seats left open.

The two newcomers – Patricia Miller and Bruno Carusone – will be running for two open trustee seats in the Village of Munsey Park.

The villages of Munsey Park, Plandome, Plandome Manor and Plandome Heights will be holding elections.

In Munsey Park, Trustee Joseph Williams and Trustee Antonio D’Angelo have opted not to run for re-election. Running for their seats are newcomers Miller and Carusone, with no other candidates filing to run.

Mayor Lawrence A. Ceriello will also be seeking re-election in an uncontested race. He was elected to the board as a trustee in 2017 but took over the mayoral seat in 2019 to succeed former Mayor Frank DeMento.

The election will be held at Munsey Park Village Hall at 1777 Northern Blvd. from noon until 9 p.m.

In the Village of Plandome, four seats are up for election and all are being sought by incumbents without any challengers.

Mayor John “Jake” Kurkjian, Deputy Mayor Donald Richardson, Trustee Damien Quinn and Village Justice James D. Kiley are all seeking re-election. All are running under the Citizen’s Party.

Kurkjian faced an election last year after being appointed to the mayoral position. He had served as a trustee prior to then.

The same was true for Quinn, who was appointed to Kurkjian’s vacant trustee seat and was elected to the post in 2024.

The election will be held at Plandome Village Hall at 65 South Drive from noon until 9 p.m.

In Plandome Manor, Mayor Barbara Donno, Trustee Matthew Clinton and Trustee James Baydar are seeking re-election and running unopposed. All three are running under the Action Party.

All three positions are for another two-year term.

Polls for Plandome Manor’s election will be open from noon until 9 p.m. at Plandome Village Hall at 55 Manhasset Ave.

The Plandome Heights ballot will feature Trustee Jerry Love, Trustee Norman Taylor, Trustee Daniel Cataldo and Village Justice Cye E. Ross. All are running unopposed and under the Alliance Party.

The three trustee positions are for another two-year term, while the village justice seat is for a four-year term.

The Plandome Heights election day polling will also take place at the Plandome Village Hall, located at 65 South Drive, from noon until 9 p.m.