Roslyn Estates elects a new mayor as incumbents secure victories in area village elections

Roslyn Estates Mayor-elect Adam Koblenz, Flower Hill Deputy Mayor Frank Genese and Village of Roslyn Mayor John Durkin are among candidates who won village elections unopposed.

Incumbent candidates cleared the way to victory without opposition in Roslyn-area elections on Tuesday, March 18, as mayors and trustees won re-election in the villages of Roslyn Estates, Flower Hill and Roslyn.

In Roslyn Estates, village associate justice Adam Koblenz won as mayor unopposed with 50 votes to fill the outgoing Mayor Paul Leone Peters’s seat.

Koblenz said he admired Peters’ leadership and would continue his predecessor’s ethos of serving the whole community over individual interests.

“I’m grateful for the support of the residents,” Koblenz said. “The real work begins now, and I look forward to listening and speaking with the incoming board and the residents to get an agenda moving forward. And I plan to start meeting with the current mayor to make a smooth transition.”

Trustees Brett Auerbach and Susan Rubinstein also won re-election without opposition for two-year terms, with Auerbach receiving 47 votes and Rubinstein receiving 50 votes. Charles Silverstein also won the village justice election unopposed after receiving 50 votes.

Auerbach and Rubinstein said they’d continue working on public safety and infrastructure projects, among other initiatives, while keeping village taxes low in their new terms.

In Flower Hill, all incumbent trustees won unopposed re-elections for two-year terms. Trustee Max Frankel received 41 votes, followed by Trustee Frank Genese with 39 votes and Trustee Mary Jo Collins with 33 votes.

Genese, who has served as the deputy mayor for two years, said the board has helped streamline residents’ customer service experience when visiting village hall over his nine years as a trustee.

“As a resident of the village for 23 years, I have seen the village go through many changes,” Genese said. “By continuing my role as deputy mayor, I will work with my fellow trustees to continue improving the quality of life for our residents.”

In the Village of Roslyn, incumbent candidates also won their elections for two-year terms without opposition. Mayor John Durkin received 91 votes, Trustee Marta Genovese received 87 and Trustee Sarah Oral received 85.