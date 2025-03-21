Jericho High School welcomes guidance hires Cotter, Mercante

This year Jericho added two new hires to the guidance department, Kyle Cotter and Alana Mercante.

Cotter comes from a family of teachers. His mom, dad and even both grandparents were teachers, and while he never felt he fit that role, he did want to be in education as they were.

“I never really saw myself standing in front of the classroom teaching students, but I always loved the support role and helping people out,” he said.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology at Siena College, Cotter earned his master’s degree in school counseling from The College of Saint Rose.

Cotter said he values building relationships with his students.

“They have been very eager for me to learn more about them,” he said.

He said he was happy to learn that his students value connection as much as he does.

“My students have been great. They have been very eager to learn more about me,” he added.

Cotter joins Jericho after working in the Mt. Sinai district in Suffolk County.

“It was nice to come into a district that is so supportive of the guidance department here, so now I can really focus on my students,” he said.

Sophomore Marianna C., who has Cotter as her counselor, said finds him to be very considerate and reassuring.

“He is so nice and helpful. He always makes me feel better after talking to him,” she said.

In his free time Cotter enjoys sports and family time.

“I love to cook for my family and friends. I also spend as much free time as I can golfing or bowling with my brother and dad,” he said.

Curriculum associate for School Counseling Gregory Sloan said he feels that Cotter is a great fit for Jericho, describing him as an excellent problem solver, a strong presenter and someone who builds outstanding relationships with his students.

“He is not only skilled but deeply dedicated to his role,” Sloan said.

Another new dedicated counselor is Alana Mercante, who comes to Jericho from Friends Academy. She earned an undergraduate degree in English from Towson University and attended New York Institute of Technology for a master’s in school counseling.

Before attending NYIT, Mercante worked there helping transfer students, and this made her want to become a school counselor.

“I used to work at NYIT. Especially in college admissions and I worked with transfer students so it was with a lot of kids who either didn’t know what they wanted to do, or they picked a major they didn’t like and changed their minds. So this helped me realize that I wanted to return to college to get my school counseling master’s degree,” she said.

Mercante said she is thoroughly enjoying Jericho and is starting to fit in.

“The year has been overwhelming, but in a good way,” she said. “And I’ve met a lot of new colleagues who have been a really instrumental part in helping me get settled here.”

However her students are what makes her feel best about Jericho.

“I love my students,” Mercante said. “They are so funny and I really am starting to get used to them. I’m always eager to learn more about them.”

Her students are very impressed with her. Sophomore Alex E. said, “She’s great! She is so understanding and always guides me on the right path.”

In her free time Mercante loves to bake, play soccer, watch hockey and complete the New York Times daily word games.

Sloan describes Mercante as a great fit for Jericho because she can balance so many roles.

“She has a proven track record for building such strong bonds with her students and parents as well,” he said.

Anthony Hirtzel is a writer for the JerEcho, the Jericho student newspaper.