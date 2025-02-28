County recognizes Syosset, Jericho Regeneron research finalists

During the Monday, Feb. 24 meeting of the full Nassau County Legislature, Deputy Minority Leader Arnold W. Drucker honored District 16’s seven Regeneron Science Talent Search semifinalists and finalists.

The Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars were selected from nearly 2,500 entrants from 795 high schools, according to the school district. Scholars were chosen based on their outstanding research, leadership skills, community involvement and commitment to academics.

Each of the semifinalists received $2,000, and an additional $2,000 award to advance science education at their respective schools.

From Jericho High School, students Jun Chen, Keita Takahashi and Natalie Tehrani all placed as semifinalists in the research competition.

From Syosset High School, students Michael Ren and Winston Zhou placed as semifinalists.

“Nassau County’s schools are among New York State and America’s best, and our commitment to education is rewarded each year by the outstanding achievements of our students in the Regeneron Science Talent Search,” Drucker said. “It fills my heart with pride and hope to see how these impressive young scholars immerse themselves in their research – and their enthusiastic pursuit of knowledge has the power to change the course of human history for the better. I congratulate each of these outstanding scholars and wish them all the best in their future endeavors!”