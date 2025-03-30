Bill O’Reilly Column: He said, she said

She’s back. Hillary Clinton has surfaced writing a “guest editorial” in The New York Times about how “dumb” the Trump administration is. She actually uses the word “dumb” six times in the piece.

Now, having a former presidential candidate writing about the man who defeated her, who called her “crooked,” who disparages her with glee, is like hiring Jack the Ripper to supervise the Miss Universe pageant. The Times wanted blood, and Hillary was the stiletto.

Here’s a sample evaluation from Hill about President Trump’s policies. “All of this is both dumb and dangerous. And I haven’t even gotten to the damage Mr. Trump is doing by cozying up to dictators like Russia’s Vladimir Putin, blowing up our alliances … and trashing our moral influence by undermining the rule of law at home”.

Okay, a partisan analysis, to be sure. Not unusual. However, I do believe there’s a negotiation underway between the U.S. and Putin to end the Ukraine war. Did the Biden administration have peace talks with Vlad? No. Putin wouldn’t even take President Biden’s calls.

Cozying up? Well, as secretary of state under Barack Obama, Mrs. Clinton did not do that but Barack kind of did. The result: Putin purloined Crimea.

Rule of law? Dumb and dangerous? Is Hillary talking about a democratic administration opening the southern border and totally ignoring immigration law? That seems kind of dumb and dangerous to me.

Don’t remember Hill being publicly outraged about ANYTHING during Biden’s incredibly destructive tenure. If ever a withering “guest editorial” was needed by a high-profile Democrat, it was on Joe’s watch.

Mrs. Clinton wraps things up with this on Trump: “If there’s a grand strategy at work here, I don’t know what it is.”

With respect, madam, that’s because you don’t want to know what it is. Maybe the New York Times will invite me, your humble correspondent, to write a guest editorial wising Hillary Clinton up. Doubtful, but I stand at the ready, armed with significant facts.

The Trump administration would like to end the bloody fighting in Ukraine, so it doesn’t call Putin a punk. It has reduced illegal border crossings 94 % in two months. It is trying to expose and stop wasteful federal spending that extends into the hundreds of billions.

Hillary might not think those things are “grand,” but if you believe the polls, most Americans do. As with every administration, mistakes are being made but at least there is strenuous effort.

The Biden administration had zero solutions to vexing problems and didn’t even try to solve them. But there was no sniping from our Ms. Hillary. Nope. She absolutely “cozied up” to Joe and friends.

Didn’t she?