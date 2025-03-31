Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar brings ‘affordable luxury’ to Port Washington

Shauna Aher, owner of Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar in Port Washington, said among her goals is to be flexible with busy customers’ schedules.

Nestled between Bellissimo Pizzeria and the hardware store at 20 Soundview Marketplace on Shore Road in Port Washington, the bright blue and white lights of the newly opened Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar shine.

The one-stop salon for all things hair care opened to crowds of eager customers on Thursday, March 20, and owner Shauna Aher said she’s ready to start making inroads with the community. This begins by making each customer who walks through the door feel beautiful.

“It’s so much fun to get to see people feel and look transformed,” Aher said. “And then they get hooked, because it’s like a family environment when you come in.”

The Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar franchise primarily serves northern New Jersey and the new location, which Aher independently owns on Shore Road. It is the franchise’s first location to open on Long Island.

Moxie salons offer an “affordable luxury” experience, including services like its signature 30-minute blowout, haircuts, makeup, and spray tanning station.

When clients walk into the store, they are greeted with complimentary water before seeing Aher’s team of three — and soon-to-be six — stylists.

Moxie also practices a “share the hair” system, where stylists can help each other while working on the same client and offering the same services.

Whether it’s the floral designs on the makeup counter’s mirrors, various hair care products, or even the mini chandelier in the bathroom, Aher said Moxie aims to provide a welcoming and luxurious atmosphere for people of all price ranges.

A single blowout costs $55, but Moxie also offers a membership plan in which customers can sign up for two blowouts per month for $39.99 each, $79.99 monthly, or $149.99 for four blowouts in a month. Aher also said the credit for a month’s membership rollover for any month can go toward other services Moxie provides.

While Aher said the journey to opening day in Port Washington was a years-long effort that required patience and determination.

After graduating from Rutgers Business School, Aher worked in quality assurance for corporations like Macy’s and pharmaceutical companies. But feeling restricted in what she could do and wanting to see her work directly impact customers for the better, she said she looked into franchising her own business.

When she met other Moxie franchisees at a business convention a few years ago, Aher said she fell in love with the high-spirited company. So she combined her passions for beauty and business and signed on as a franchise owner.

Along with making customers feel their best, Aher said another top priority for the business is being flexible with clients and meeting their needs. This means long store hours, open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and offering consultations and personalized care for each client’s needs.

“That is so important for busy people, whether you’re a mom, entrepreneur, or just a business person who has to go to work 9 to 5,” Aher said. “[You can] come here, get your hair done, get your makeup done, get your waxing done, get your spray tan done, get your eyebrows done, get your lashes done, all while your daughter is at her dance class!”

Aher said Moxie also offers its services to all ages and genders.

Despite living in New Jersey, Aher said she chose Port Washington to open her first business because of the tight sense of community she has felt when visiting the area. Aher also said the response to her salon has been positive since its recent launch, and she already feels like a community member.

“I’ve already made a friend!” Aher said. “She’s already come in twice and we’ve only been open six days.”

After the team of stylists finishes a client’s hair and makeup, Aher said the finishing touch is the “Moxie transformation,” where clients can get pictures taken in their own personal photo shoot.

“This is where the magic happens,” Aher said while pointing to a blue neon sign in the tanning room that broadcasts the same phrase. “It sounds childish, but sometimes you have to be childish to stay and feel young and playful. That’s what we want here. Like, I want you to escape whatever it is at home, your kids, whatever. Come here, get your hair done, get your makeup done, get your spray tan done.”