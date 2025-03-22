Sunset Fish & Lobster to open in Bayville this summer

Brothers Edgar Diaz and Willy Ventura Diaz (second from left, center) and restaurant staff at the Northport location

A new seafood restaurant, Sunset Fish & Lobster Market and Grill, is set to open at 14 Bayville Ave. in Bayville this summer.

Restauranteers and brothers Willy Ventura Diaz and Edgar Diaz have already opened and operated Northport Fish & Lobster in Suffolk, but the pair plans to expand to Bayville village in the upcoming months.

Willy said he first started in the restaurant business at Barney’s, an American eatery in Locust Valley. He said he worked there for 20 years before he opened his own restaurant with his brother.

The duo began their Northport venture almost two years ago after the restaurant’s landlord contacted them. The business has a fish market for those looking to take their food to-go and a dine-in restaurant and patio space.

The brothers decided to bring their menu to the North Shore of Nassau County after the space became available. Willy said he lives a block from the Bayville location and contacted the realtor when the space became available.

“I thought it was the perfect spot for what we do.”

The Bayville location, which plans to seat 55 diners, will have a menu similar to the Northport location. The space will be larger than the Northport location, which only seats about 35, Willy said.

Willy said the menu will include a variety of seafood favorites, including fish and chips, scallops, shrimp, and cod. He estimated that the menu would be 90% the same, but that they would add a few new and different items at the Bayville location.

Willy said the restaurant is set to open in late May or early June, just in time for the summer. He said the restaurant will fit in with the others in Bayville, offering residents fresh take-out and dine-in seafood dishes.