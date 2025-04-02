Fatal auto accident kills 25-year-old woman in Glen Cove

Brooklyn man charged with assault after stabbing

A Brooklyn man was charged with assault after Glen Cove police responded to a call at a Burger King at 3 Cedar Swamp Road of a man bleeding on March 28.

Glen Cove police report that they found two men suffered stab wounds, which they determined upon arrival had been caused by a “struggle” inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

“A quantity of drugs” were also found at the scene of the stabbing, police said.

The victim is still currently hospitalized and is expected to recover, police said.

Jacob Cozier, 26, of Brooklyn, was charged following an investigation with assault in the first degree, criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, and two counts of menacing in the second degree.

25-year-old woman killed in auto accident

A 25-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by a car near the intersection of Forest Avenue and Kirkwood Drive on March 31, Glen Cove police report.

Police said they found the woman, whose identity was not released, lying in the roadway. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was not criminally charged, police said. Anyone with additional information regarding the accident is urged to call the police at (516) 676-1000