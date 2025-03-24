Glen Cove St. Patrick’s Day parade gathers crowd of over 1.5K

The Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce marches in the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Sunday, March 23

The 37th annual Glen Cove St. Patrick’s Day Parade drew a crowd of over 1,500 on Sunday, March 23.

“We definitely had a good day,” said Andrew Stafford, head of the Glen Cove Parade Committee. He said he has been part of the committee since 1997.

“It has changed a lot over the years,” Stafford said. “Obviously, we’ve built it up a lot to where it is today.”

Last year, he said the parade—which was hosted on the holiday itself—attracted a crowd of almost 3,000.

While there were not as many spectators as in years past, Stafford said this year’s participation was the highest it had been in recent years, with almost 60 organizations and groups walking in the procession. The parade started at Finlay Middle School and ended at St. Patrick’s Church, following Brewster Street and Glen Street.

“I love this parade,” said Dr. Maxine Mayreis, president of the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce. She said the chamber is not affiliated with the parade, but the organization does march in the procession each year.

Grand Marshal Joe McDonald and Aides Irene Abrams and Sean Basdavanos are members of Glen Cove’s Ancient Of Hibernians, an Irish-Catholic organization.

Stafford said in the past 15 years, the grand marshal chose a charity to receive donations from the parade. Last year, the committee raised $17,000 for two charities, Stafford said.

“We try to stay as local as we can,” he said.

This year all profits will go to benefit the Glen Cove Boys and Girls Club. The total amount raised has not yet been disclosed.

For more information, visit glencoveparade.com.