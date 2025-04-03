Syosset kids gym collect pajamas for LI children in need

M.A.T.S.S. Kids Gym in Syosset donated books and pajamas to the Long Island Pajama Program at its annual Pajama Day.

On Monday, March 24, local families were encouraged to stop by the book and pajama drive, wear their favorite pajamas, and bring an extra pair to donate.

All proceeds from the drive were donated to the Long Island Pajama Program, which distributed over 258,000 pairs of new pajamas and storybooks to children in need in 2024.

In addition to donating to families, last year, the program taught thousands of families how to improve bedtime routines for better sleep and thousands more children the importance of healthy sleep through their Bedtime READY for Kids initiative.

Nassau County Legislature Deputy Minority Leader Arnold Drucker attended the event where he joined M.A.T.S.S. co-founder Nancy Wohlsen, Jericho Cares Board Member Jodi Orbuch and Melissa Bartell, senior director of operations for the Long Island Pajama Program.

“Pajama Day at M.A.T.S.S is always one of my favorite events each year because of the tremendous generosity that these wonderful children demonstrate. It reminds us all that simple acts of kindness and caring can brighten the lives of countless families and youngsters,” Drucker said in a press release. “I am grateful to Nancy and everyone from M.A.T.S.S. Kids Gym for continuing this wonderful tradition – one that empowers the Long Island Pajama Program to fulfill its mission of supporting and nurturing our next generation.”