Larger Than Life gala raises more than $400k for children with cancer

The 2025 Larger Than Life USA Gala raised money for children with cancer.

Larger Than Life held its annual Long Island fundraising event in Old Westbury to support the charity’s programs for children with cancer and other terminal illnesses.

Larger Than Life, established in 2015, organizes a variety of activities for children and their families throughout the year to improve their quality of life and potential medical outcomes. These activities include annual trips to Disney, summer camps, and a unique pre-K school.

The programs are designed to give the children happy experiences and joyous moments that will strengthen their motivation and give them the emotional and physical resources they need to battle difficult diseases.

The gala honored Dr. Michael Terrani and Zehavit Terrani for their outstanding dedication and achievements. World-renowned comedian Modi entertained the audience, reminding guests that even in difficult times, laughter brings healing. Also in attendance at the gala were Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Nassau County Legislator Mazi Pilips and Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Phillips.

The largest Israeli organization of its type, the charity delivers services throughout the country’s hospitals and in private homes. Learn more at largerthanlifeusa.org.