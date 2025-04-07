Celebrations Pulse: Retirement reimagined

Staying active is key to a full life, writes Jim McCann, a Long Island resident and the founder 1-800-Flowers.com, in his latest installation of Celebrations Pulse.

Jim McCann, a Long Island resident who is the founder of Jericho-based 1-800-Flowers.com, has been writing the Celebrations Pulse, a weekly letter to customers, since March 2020. In this column, Jim reflects on the arrival of spring and the joy of reconnecting with nature.

You’ve probably heard the saying that 60 is the new 50, 50 is the new 40, and so on. The truth is that many of us are living longer because of advances in medicine, improvements in health care, and a focus on the importance of diet and exercise.

More of us than ever before will have the luxury of more years. But it’s more than just time. It’s also more experiences, more knowledge, more relationships, and more memories. Retiring shouldn’t mean shutting down. It should be a time to embrace and share all that you’ve gained.

Retirement is an opportunity to share your skills, experiences, and memories with loved ones, especially the younger generation. Whether by volunteering at a charity, mentoring at a school, or connecting with friends, you can continue making a meaningful impact.

Living life in crescendo

My friend Cynthia Covey Haller, daughter of leadership expert Stephen Covey, coined “living life in crescendo” to describe how we should build on our experiences and keep growing. In music, a crescendo is a buildup of power — just as we can in our later years.



Her father embodied this. Stephen saw the “Crescendo Mentality” as the final part of his lifelong message that began with The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, which inspired millions to lead more meaningful lives.

In Live Life in Crescendo, Cynthia explores retiree options: rest and relaxation (life in diminuendo) or continued contribution to family, friends, and communities (life in crescendo). The latter leverages accumulated knowledge, wealth, talents, and connections.

The first step to living life in crescendo is recognizing that all of us have a unique power to lift other people. Even if you don’t think you have money, influence, or other material things to share, you can still contribute simply by connecting with other people. As Cynthia told me: “You can retire from a job or career, but you can never retire from making a difference in people’s lives.”

Running a marathon at 88

Staying active is key to a full life. My friend Alan Patricof, a venture capital pioneer who helped finance companies like Apple and Audible, proves this. At 90, he’s not slowing down.

When Alan was 88, for instance, he completed the New York City Marathon. He’s also recently parachuted and attended Burning Man, an annual weeklong festival in the Nevada desert that focuses on the betterment of the human spirit. In December 2023, he got married again and told his wife he plans to live to 114.

Alan’s experience is an inspiration for all of us. He not only takes care of himself by staying active but also takes the time to stay connected. It’s something all of us can do, and it’s never too late to start.



