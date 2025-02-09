OpEd: Spare change, big impact

You know you want to give to a charity or nonprofit organization, but you think your finances don’t allow it.

Think again.

A very convenient and virtually painless method has served me well for years. Every day we make purchases, many result in spare change that can be put to good use. I promise it works:

Collect your daily change (coins). At the end of the day, deposit whatever coins you have collected into a jar — preferably a clear one so you can see the volume building. Once the jar is filled convert the coins at your bank (some have counting machines or services). Send that amount to your charity. Start over.

You will be pleasantly surprised when you are able to make $100, $200, or even $300 donations. The amount will vary depending on the mix of coins but, nevertheless, you can exercise your philanthropic desire without impacting other financial obligations.

Believe me, emptying your pockets at the end of the day, knowing the purpose, is rewarding.

Perhaps gifting alternatives are more attractive. Instead of giving gifts to colleagues, family, and friends, consider taking the amount you would ordinarily spend and making a charitable donation in the name of the recipient. Many charities will acknowledge the “in honor of” gift directly, but if not, you can tell them yourself. You can pick your favorite charity or theirs. Two birds, one stone. Your charitable nature is communicated, and you are avoiding sending something that might wind up being regifted anyway.

Creating a family fund, either independently or with a charitable fund, is yet another method. Holiday giving, especially between adult family members, is stressful. How much do I spend? Will the gift be substantial enough? A family fund can be the repository of what you’d ordinarily spend. Every year, the balance will allow a donation from “the family.”

Choices for grants and amounts can be as simple as pulling slips from a hat — either the family member who selects the charity or the charity itself. It’s surprising how easily the importance becomes. No extra money has been spent, and the family collectively provides for charity.

The point is that charities and nonprofits fill a vital role in society, and it is up to us citizens to support them. Rather than struggle to provide, come up with painless methods of redirecting money in easy and effective ways.

Greg Demetriou​​​​ is the CEO of Lorraine Gregoy Communications