Local pastor and rabbi on upcoming Easter and Passover holidays

Long Island’s large Jewish and Catholic communities are gearing up to celebrate some of the holiest days in their faith calendars on the same day.

As both Passover, which runs from April 12 to April 20 and Easter, on April 20, approach, Schneps Media LI reached out to a local pastor and rabbi to write about what the upcoming faith celebrations mean to them, how they plan to celebrate with their congregations, and what’s on their minds this holiday season.

Pastor Robert Kelly of Beacon Church on Easter

Last year, the Human Flourishing Lab conducted a study revealing that 70% or more of Americans are hopeful for the future of their local communities. That is good news for Long Island.

The study also found that three-quarters of Americans are hopeful for their own future and for their families. With statistics like that, we might look like we have it all together. Yet beneath Long Island’s beauty and affluence, we are still surrounded by deep needs. Issues like addiction, isolation, broken families, and mental health struggles impact more people than we realize. In our fast-paced, high-pressure world, many are searching for something deeper: authentic connection, spiritual nourishment, and reassurance in uncertain times.

Each of us is searching for peace and hope in our own way. Easter provides an opportunity for us to pause and reflect on where we are in our spiritual journey. When you reflect on your own life, do you have a sense of hope and peace about your future?

In a time of darkness and fear, the prophet Isaiah pointed to the one who would be a true beacon of light – the hope the world desperately needed.

Isaiah 53:5: “But he was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on him, and by his wounds we are healed.”

Isaiah was speaking of the promised Messiah – Jesus – who came into the world to bring the lasting peace our hearts long for.

This Easter, Beacon Church invites you to rediscover that hope. Join us for a series of services and events designed to strengthen your faith, offer sacred moments of worship and reflection, and provide comfort in today’s challenging times:

● Good Friday Service – April 18, 7:30 p.m.

● Stations of the Cross – April 18 and 19, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A self-guided prayer experience featuring ten stations that depict key moments of Jesus’ journey to the cross, with Scripture and reflection prompts to guide your meditation.

● Easter Sunday Services – April 20, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

A joyful celebration of Christ’s resurrection through uplifting worship and a message of hope for all. For kids, our Kidz Quest will provide special Easter experiences designed for children up to 6th grade.

More information about these events can be found at www.beacon.church or by texting or calling (516) 620-5106.

Beacon Church is a community-focused church in Albertson, NY, dedicated to helping people in our community meet Jesus and have their lives be changed forever by His truth. Our mission is simple: we help people to Love God, Love People, Grow in Christ, and Serve the World.

Rev. Robert Kelly has served in pastoral ministry for over 30 years and is the founding pastor of Beacon Church on Long Island, established in 2005. He earned his Doctor of Ministry degree from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary and holds a Master of Divinity from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School. Kelly is also a founding leader of Revive Long Island, a network

of like-minded ministry leaders dedicated to supporting the growth and health of new and existing churches across the region. He can be reached at robert@beacon.church.

Written by Pastor Robert Kelly.

Rabbi Anchelle Perl of Congregation Beth Sholom Chabad Mineola, on Passover

As Jews around the world prepare to gather for Passover, a holiday rooted in the memory of our ancestors’ liberation from slavery in Egypt, this year carries an especially poignant weight. While tables are set and matzah is stacked in preparation for the Seder, we are painfully aware that many chairs will remain empty.

The hostages still held in Gaza remind us that freedom—a core theme of this holiday—is not something we can take for granted.

Passover, or Pesach, tells the story of a people oppressed, dehumanized, and yet miraculously delivered from bondage. But it is not just a story of the past. Its themes reverberate in our world today, reminding us that while oppression still exists, so too does the enduring human spirit that strives toward justice and redemption.

For my family, Passover is deeply personal. My father, of blessed memory, was a Holocaust survivor. This year marks 80 years since his liberation. He endured unimaginable cruelty and antisemitism, yet he refused to let hatred define him.

Instead of allowing his suffering to harden his heart, he taught us to live with kindness, to carry ourselves with dignity, and most of all—to never see ourselves as victims. His message was simple yet profound: Be a good human being. Respect others. Carry light, not darkness.

That is the essence of Passover. It’s a holiday not just of memory but of moral clarity and action. It teaches us that the journey from oppression to freedom doesn’t end at the Red Sea—it continues with the kind of people we choose to become. Are we bitter from our pain, or do we transform our suffering into compassion, our loss into purpose?

As our congregation enters the eight-day festival, we do so with both celebration and solemnity. We rejoice in our traditions—retelling the Exodus, eating symbolic foods, and gathering as families and communities. But we also carry the weight of this moment, praying for those still in captivity, grieving with the families whose Seders will be marked by absence, and speaking out against rising hatred.

Still, we find hope in the Passover story itself. The Israelites emerged from the darkness of Egypt not just to be free but to bring light into the world. That’s the mission we inherit today: to transform suffering into strength, to build a society rooted in empathy, and to make space at our tables and in our hearts for those who still wait for redemption.

In a world so often fractured by hate, Passover reminds us that freedom is sacred, that resilience is possible, and that light—even the smallest spark—has the power to push away the deepest darkness.

Let this Passover inspire us all—not only to remember the past, but to shape a better, freer future for all humanity.

Passover Services at Chabad Mineola

April 10

Morning Minyan: 6:45 a.m.

Followed by Siyum for Fast of the First Born

Formal search for Chametz after nightfall: 7:58 p.m.

April 11

Sell & Burn Chametz before: 11:49 a.m.

Light Shabbat Candles: 7:12 p.m.

Evening Services: 7 p.m.

April 12

Morning Services: 6:45 a.m.

Finish Eating Chametz before: 10:42 a.m.

1st Seder Night Light Candles after: 8:14 p.m.

April 13

1st Day of Passover

Morning Services: 10:00 a.m.

2nd Seder Night Light Candles after: 8:15 p.m.

April 14

2nd Day of Passover Morning Services: 10:00 a.m.

Holiday Ends: 8:16 p.m.

April 18

Evening Services: 7 p.m.

Light Candles: 7:20 p.m.

April 19

Seventh Day of Passover Morning Services: 10:00 a.m.

Light Candles after: 8:22 p.m.

April 20

Final Day of Passover Morning Services at 10:00 a.m.

Yiskor Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m.

Holiday Ends: 8:23 p.m.

Written by Rabbi Anchelle Perl.