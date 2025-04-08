Sea Cliff board appoints volunteer positions, provides village update

Mayor Elena Villafane and Trustees Mark Sobel and James Versocki weren’t the only Sea Cliff residents sworn into their positions at the village’s organizational meeting. Over 70 volunteer positions were appointed on Monday, April 7, which Vilalfane said was the village’s “most fun” meeting of the year.

“It is always so heartening to look out into the audience and to see so many friendly faces,” Villafane said.

To begin the meeting, Village Justice Robin Baynard administered Villafane’s oath of office, marking the start of her third term in the role. Villafane administered Versocki and Sobel’s oaths, marking the start of their third and second terms, respectively. Trustee Nick Pinto was appointed to serve as deputy mayor for the term of one year.

“I’m truly fortunate to work with such dedicated individuals,” said Villafane.

Over the last year, Villafane said the board—alongside other village hall staff members—have made many advancements in the village. She said a shoreline stabilization study was recently completed and the village earned a bronze status as a Climate Smart Community, a state program that helps local governments through grants and rebates.

“The Building Department continues to keep up the pace,” Villafane said. In the past year, she said the department was “on track” to process 275 permits to ensure “responsible development” in the village.

“My administration continues to invest in our infrastructure,” she said.

Villafane said in the past year, almost two miles of roadway have been restored with more to come with the recently approved $14 million Shore Road redesign, a project co-sponsored by the county and the City of Glen Cove. The project will calm traffic, redesign streetscapes and “mitigate road hazards,” she said.

The village has also been busy socially. Villafane said the Youth Activities Board has implemented cross-generational programs to bridge the gap between young and senior citizens. There have also been more teen and tween outreach programs. And with the help of Sobel, she said the arts council has thrived in the last year, offering more programs.

Villafane said, “much work lies ahead as we collectively envision the future of Sea Cliff.” She said the village will continue to monitor external pressures, such as Gov. Kathy Hochul’s housing plan and the Propel NY Energy transmission line proposal.

But the Board of Trustees’ roles were not the only ones to be re-instated at the meeting. Over 50 individuals gathered in the village hall were appointed to positions, ranging from building inspectors and fire commission officers to parking violations officers and environmental committee members.

“This evening is generally the only time so many of our volunteers are assembled in one place. It is a visual reminder that we truly are the volunteer village,” Villafane said.

In addition to those entering and re-entering their roles, Villafane thanked retirees for their dedication to their positions, like former Sea Cliff Museum President Kathleen DeRista, who was with the organization for over 18 years.

“We will miss all of them, and we thank them all for their service,” she said.