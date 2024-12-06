Shore Road to receive $14M renovations in 2026

Drafts for Shore Road renovations were unveiled last month, set to begin in 2026 (Photo provided by Nassau County)

Plans to improve over three miles on Shore Road, spanning GlenCove, Sea Cliff and Glenwood Landing, will be finalized next year and are set to start in 2026. ‘

The project, which has an estimated cost of $14 million to $18 million, is intended to ease traffic, mitigate flooding and expand the streetscape.

“I think that the planning elements have come a very long way,” said Sea Cliff Mayor Elena Villafane.

Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton hailed the project as a long overdue improvement.

“For far too long, flooding along Shore Road has been a tremendous headache for all who live in, work in and visit this area, but with the steps that have been taken so far, I truly believe a fix is on the horizon,” DeRiggi-Whitton said in a release.

Villafane said she is a “huge fan of the project.” which will include drainage improvements, traffic signal changes, speed device implementation, intersection reconstruction, improvements to sidewalks, bike lanes, ADA-accessible ramps, additional lighting and benches.

Villafane the renovations involve three municipalities – the Village of Sea Cliff, the City of Glen Cove and Nassau County – with most of the work taking place in Sea Cliff.

DeRiggi-Whitton’s office said Sea Cliff will receive 1.7 miles of renovations, Glenwood Landing will receive 0.92 miles and Glen Cove will receive 0.70 miles.

“To be able to see this all come together under the offices of a county engineering project— I couldn’t be more grateful,”she said.

To combat flooding, drainage improvement will be added at Scudders Pond near of Tappan Beach, Shore Road near 14 The Boulevard and Shore Road near 158 The Boulevard.

Villafane said the roadways have seen an increase in traffic in recent year.

“People are now using that,” she said. “It’s really becoming a very heavily trafficked, secondary access off of the Glen Cove peninsula.”

Speeding is common on the road because people use it as an alternative way to Northern Boulevard, Villafane said.

Plans call for the installation of speed-reader devices, changes to traffic signals and intersection renovations at Prospect Avenue and Glen Avenue/Locust Place.

Bike lanes will be added aid congestion issues as well.

Villafane said the streetscape will be improved with additional lighting fixtures, benches and expanded sidewalks in addition to roadwork.

Some of this, she said, was the result of engineers responding to resident concerns throughout the project design process.

“They did a good job of distilling from the residents what was important in the planning phase in regard to drainage, road construction, traffic concerns,” Villafane said.

DeRiggi-Whitton encouraged residents to provide feedback throughout the project to ensure satisfaction.

“I am encouraged by the contents of this proposal, and I and encourage the public to continue providing feedback throughout this process so that the engineers can perfect and implement long-term solutions that will make the communities along this vital corridor safer and more beautiful,” she said.