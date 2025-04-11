Temple Beth-El of Great Neck will present “Hummus! The Movie” with the Gold Coast Arts Center on Thursday, May 15, preceded by a culinary demonstration and tasting.

Chef Lenny Messina from Lola of Great Neck will teach attendees how to prepare hummus and will offer an appetizer tasting at 6:15 p.m. The film screening will begin at 7:15 p.m.

“Hummus! The Movie” follows three Israelis from very different backgrounds who are brought together by their love for a common dietary staple: hummus.

Weaving together their stories, director Oren Rosenfeld tastefully demonstrates how food can positively affect our culture—and is able to transcend religious and political divides.

Temple Beth-El, the peninsula’s oldest synagogue, and the Gold Coast Arts Center, the presenter of high-quality programs for two decades, formed a partnership that inspires and enriches Great Neck’s Jewish community through cultural arts, sparking creativity and deepening the appreciation of Jewish and Israeli heritage.

“Throughout the year, Temple Beth-El and the Gold Coast Arts Center present events, concerts, an art tour of the temple’s collection, programs about Israeli food, films and more,” said Regina Keller Gil, Gold Coast Arts Center founder and executive director.

All are welcome to attend this program of the Miriam & Moses Center for Pluralistic Jewish Learning, made possible through the generous support of the Susan Stumer Cultural Arts Fund. The fund was established in memory of longtime temple member and choir singer Susan Stumer to ensure that her love for the arts would continue for many years at Temple Beth-El.

“These events lead to social connections among the membership and an opportunity for Gold Coast Arts to share our resources,” Gil said. “The community is always welcome because we want this series to lead to greater interaction among all the residents throughout our community.”

General admission costs $25; the discounted rate for Gold Coast members is $22 and $18 for Temple Beth-El members. Register at tinyurl.com/TBEHummus .

Temple Beth-El is located at 5 Old Mill Road. Learn more at www.tbegreatneck.org, 516-487-0900 or info@tbegreatneck.org.