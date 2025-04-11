The program will be led in person by Temple Beth-El’s Rabbi Emeritus Meir Feldman and facilitated by Rabbi A. Brian Stoller.

Temple Beth-El of Great Neck will present an Israel discussion group regarding the West Bank, followed by an Israeli brunch in celebration of Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israeli Independence Day, on Sunday, May 4, at 10 a.m.

The program of the Miriam & Moses Center for Pluralistic Adult Jewish Learning will be led in person by Temple Beth-El’s Rabbi Emeritus Meir Feldman and facilitated by Rabbi A. Brian Stoller.

All are welcome to attend this complimentary event, which will delve into Zionism, Israel and sacred conversations.

“This session will explore the polarizing issues within Israel and between Israelis and North American Jews,” said Rabbi Meir, who made aliyah and will be visiting from Israel.

The rabbi emeritus will share his on-the-ground perspective, discuss current events and examine the importance of Zionism, including what it means and what it means to you.

This program is sponsored by Temple Beth-El’s Israel Committee, which is dedicated to supporting the Jewish state by fostering a deep and enduring commitment to Zionism, striving to strengthen connections with Israel through education, advocacy and engagement by providing resources and opportunities to explore the country’s rich culture, history and current events.

Anyone interested in learning about the committee is welcome to remain after the session to find out more.

The community is welcome to attend this enriching program with brunch sponsored by the Lempert family. To ensure sufficient seating and sustenance, register at tinyurl.com/TBEIsraelTalk.

The brunch celebrating Israeli Independence Day will include a Q&A with Rabbi Meir. Submit questions at meirtalkingpeace@gmail.com by Thursday, May 1.

Temple Beth-El has served the community for more than 95 years as the peninsula’s oldest synagogue and is located at 5 Old Mill Road.

New members are always welcome. Schedule a tour or learn more by visiting www.tbegreatneck.org, by calling 516-487-0900 or by emailing info@tbegreatneck.org.