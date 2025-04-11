Temple Beth-El to host special rooftop concert

Temple Beth-El of Great Neck will hold a catered rooftop concert on Thursday, May 8, featuring acclaimed singer-songwriter Elana Arian, often called “one of the greatest Jewish voices of our time. ”

Attendees can enjoy an open bar and hors d’oeuvres by W Kosher Events when the Rudin Garden doors open at 6:30 p.m., prior to the 7 p.m. concert.

All are welcome to attend this exceptional musical evening, which will support culture and arts in the Jewish community.

The proceeds will benefit the Susan Stumer Cultural Arts Fund, established in memory of longtime temple member and choir singer Susan Stumer to ensure that her love for the arts would continue for many years at Temple Beth-El.

“We hope the Susan Stumer Cultural Arts Fund serves as a lasting tribute to our mom’s passion for the arts,” said her daughter Ylana. “The arts were such an important part of her life, and she would be so honored to serve as a catalyst for fostering creativity and cultural enrichment in our community.”

“She would be thrilled to support education in the arts in our community in her honor,” her daughter Allison said. “She knew that music, art and creativity could be therapeutic and contribute to one’s own well-being. That’s why I think she would want others to have the opportunity to experience it in their lives and obtain the same inner peace she did.”

“Maybe the Susan Stumer Cultural Arts Fund will help encourage someone with a casual interest in music to find a greater love and involvement,” Susan’s son, Scott, said. “If a few children and adults find greater involvement in music and take it more seriously, she would be so overjoyed that music had an effect on their lives.”

Event tickets begin at $36, with various VIP sponsorship opportunities available. Register at tinyurl.com/TBEMay8Concert.

Temple Beth-El, located at 5 Old Mill Road, has served the community for more than 95 years. Learn more at www.tbegreatneck.org, 516-487-0900, or info@tbegreatneck.org.