Upper Brookville begins $1.5M village hall renovations

Nicholas Cianciotti, Island Engineering PLLC; Tom Granato, JGM-NY Construction; Mike Franco, Studio 287 Architecture; John Comack, JGM-NY Construction; Elliot Conway, Mayor of Upper Brookville; Matt Comack, JGM-NY Construction and Project Manager (L. to R.) in front of the current building at 5701 Northern Boulevard

The Village of Upper Brookville is set to open its doors to a new $1.5 million village hall on Northern Boulevard by October after years of searching for a permanent meeting place.

“Since 1932 we’ve been in many, many temporary locations,” said Mayor Elliot Conway.

From New York City clubs to mayor’s homes, the village government has frequently moved in its almost-100 year history, Conway said. Before the Locust Valley Central School district absorbed it, meetings were hosted in Brookville’s schools, and the board has occupied the Planting Fields carriage house as well, though it had flooded twice, he said.

The new village hall site, located at 5701 Northern Boulevard, is located “at the heart of the village” and has belonged to Upper Brookville for over 70 years, Conway said. The lot was previously leased out to a consortium of local police forces for $1 a year, he said.

Since then the Old Brookville Police Department moved to its own police station in the village, as did the Brookville Police Department, Conway said.

“So the most cost-effective option was to build the new village hall there,” Conway said.

The $1.5 million renovations began about a month ago and are projected to be completed in October. He said staff will likely move into the building in November. Conway said the building will be expanded to accommodate a new floor plan, which will include space for village officials, police and residents.

Conway said the upcoming renovations will allow for a village court, police substation and a disaster recovery center. The center will have showers and an emergency food supply in case of natural disasters like Superstorm Sandy.

“We’ll be able to take care of people that for some reason are displaced in the community,” Conway said.

The space will also include a gym for the Muttontown and Upper Brookville police force to train. Currently, Conway said the department travels to Syosset to do so.

As the building continues to undergo renovations over the next seven months, the village has already accumulated a collection of furniture thanks to its residents.

“We’re very fortunate, in that a number of generous residents who are either moving or ended up with excess furniture have donated furniture for the entire village hall,” Conway said.

Conway said he anticipates the building to be open for staff and residents in November after construction is finished.