Westbury seeks potential grant funding, upgrading wireless facilities

Westbury has applied for federal grant funding to increase accessibility of its village parks.

The village discussed plans for Community Development Block Grant funding, a federal grant that provides funds to develop viable urban communities by promoting expanded economic opportunities, and concerns regarding upgrading existing wireless facility antennas at its Board of Trustees meeting Thursday night.

Mayor Peter Cavallaro said this year’s application for CDBG funding will be consistent with what has been done in the past. The proposal consists of $75,000 for Westbury seniors programming, $425,000 for street improvements and an additional $50,000 for sidewalk improvements. Any funding received will be accessible by Sept. 1 and the village will have three years to spend the money.

In addition, Cavallaro said the village will be requesting a $1 million allocation for park improvements for the second year in a row. Last year, the village was denied CDBG funding for park improvements.

“We have two village parks that are both pretty old. We’ve been wanting to modernize them and make them more accessible,” said Cavallaro. “There’s a lot of new technology and materials that are used now that make parks more accessible to people of all abilities.”

“We’ve been looking at different grant potentials,” said Cavallaro. “We’re going to try all of the sources we have,” he added, saying that despite the fact that the village was denied park funding through this avenue last year, he was not deterred from trying again.

The board announced the tentative village budget will be posted by March 18 on the village website.

In addition to discussing plans for CDBG funding, the board voiced concerns regarding upgrading five existing wireless facilities on wooden poles throughout the village. Cavallaro said the board required information to be produced regarding emissions prior to the proposed upgrades taking place.

“We’re talking about radiation,” said Cavallaro. “We want to make sure that we have the information accurately so that we can say what we’re doing is permitted and we don’t have any objections to it.”

According to a Crown Castle telecommunications company representative, the maximum radiation that would be emitted is 3.3% of 100% by federal standards.

Cavallaro said he wanted to ensure the safety of residents from radiation exposure.

“I would like to know the distance between the antennas and the nearest structure,” said Cavallaro. “It would be important to know if there’s anything within the zone where those emissions are stronger.”

Cavallaro asked that Crown Castle telecommunications company measure the distance between the antennas and their nearest structures and present measurements to the board to ensure those structures are not within the emissions zone.

Later, Trustee Beaumont Jefferson announced the outcome of the Westbury Arts open house, which provided information on a summer arts camp held March 1.

Jefferson said 15 families attended the open house and 21 children are now signed up for the summer camp. The camp is typically high in demand with over 60 kids signed up last year.

“It’s an arts camp that gives children who are interested the opportunity to practice their artistic skills during the summer,” said Jefferson.

Additionally, Trustee Vincent Abbatiello announced the annual village street fair will take place May 31.

The village election, where Cavallaro, Abbatiello, and Trustee Pedro A. Quintanilla are running unopposed, will be held March 18. Voters can cast their ballots at the community center at 360 Post Avenue, village hall, at 235 Lincoln Place, and the recreation center, at 348 Post Avenue, depending on their election district.

Residents can find their designated voting site through the village newsletter.