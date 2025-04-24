Things to do on Long Island this week include a comedy show by Sarah Silverman.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

SARAH SILVERMAN

Sarah Silverman is a two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress and writer who rose to fame as a writer and cast member for Saturday Night Live’s 19th season. The New Hampshire-native is known for her stand-up special, “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love,” and voicing Vanellope von Schweetz in Disney’s “Wreck it Ralph.”

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$49.50-$109.50. 7 p.m. April 25.

SANDRA BERNHARD: SHAPES & FORMS

This performer, actress, singer and author for nearly five decades in the industry.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$59-$79. 8 p.m. April 25.

ANNUAL FOOTBALL FAMILY REUNION PARTY

The Zac Brown Tribute Band plays this fundraiser for the Titans of Tomorrow Foundation, which raises money for athletics and scholarships for Catholic high schools.

Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall, 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh, muls.com

$85. 7 p.m. April 25.

LUIS R. CONRIQUEZ

Singer Luis Conriquez is best known for his “corridos bélicos” style, a subgenre of regional Mexican music featuring brass instruments and guitars. He rose to prominence with his song “El Buho,” and has collaborated with artists such as Peso Plumo and Gerardo Ortiz.

UBS Arena, Belmont Park, 2400 Hempstead Tpke. ubsarena.com

$48-$336. 8p.m. April 25.

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY

The international tribute show honoring the folk rock duo Simon and Garfunkel comes to New York. The show tells the story of the original band’s rise to fame blended together with a live band to perform the duo’s greatest hits, including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound” and more.

Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com

$33-$129. 8p.m. April 25.

GIADA VALENTI “FROM ITALY WITH LOVE”

This exquisite new show celebrates the enchantment of Italy, showcasing the captivating persona and velvety vocals of Giada.

Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org

$50-$70. 7 p.m. April 26.

SALSA WEEKEND FEST

The lineup features Charlie Aponte, Josimar, Javier Vasquez, Los Ex-Voces de Adolescentes, Mayito-Van Van- Rivera, Bamboleo, El Noro, Ramfiel. Luisito Gomez & Calle 107.

Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com

$54-$172. 8 p.m. April 26.

KAREN BELLA

This locally based performing and recording artist crosses genres in her songwriting while having a strong foundation in the classics.

Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org

Free with admission. 3 p.m. April 27.

YO-YO MA

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma presents an afternoon of conversation and music moderated by PBS NewsHour correspondent Jeffrey Brown. The afternoon will consist of personal anecdotes and musical interludes.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$37-$125. 3 p.m. April 27.

PUPPY PALS LIVE!

A family fun action-packed show where adopted and rescued dogs perform spectacular stunts and breathtaking feats.

Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org

$20-$35. 3 p.m. April 27.

BIG D AND THE KIDS TABLE

Break out the wingtips and pork pie hats for a night of skankin’ to these ska classics. Opening are The Planet Smashers and Mega Infinity.

Amityville Music Hall, 198 Bwy., Amityville, amh.live

$29. 6:30 p.m. April 27.

KEVIN JAMES

The star of the blockbuster Paul Blart: Mall Cop movie franchise bravely returns to perform for his hometown fans on his Owls Don’t Walk tour despite increasingly having to fend off hordes of fans interrupting his set with demands for a third installment of the cinematic comedy masterpieces.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$49.50-$99.50. 7:30 p.m. April 27.

