Massapequa adopts $243M budget with 2.9% increase to taxpayers

The Massapequa Board of Education approved a $243.4 million budget and a 2.9% increase in the tax levy for the 2025-26 school year at its meeting on Thursday, April 24.

The district’s 2025-26 budget is under the allowable 3.09% tax cap increase set by the state. The 2.90% tax levy raise sets the tax levy at $183,937,500 for the upcoming school year.

The district operated with a $235.6 million budget during the 2024-25 academic year. The 2025-26 budget will mark a $7.5 million or 3.2% increase from the current financial plan.

“This budget that we put together delivers to the community exactly what the board has outlined in its goals and beyond,” Massapequa Assistant Superintendent for Business and Operations Ryan Ruff said.

Ruff said the adopted budget maintains all school programs and opportunities for students, adds full-time social workers as district employees to elementary schools, transfers capital to support the long-range capital plan for district facilities, and supports borrowing for bond projects.

The district said it expects to receive $47.4 million in state aid. The state has yet to pass a budget, which was expected to be agreed upon on April 1. Ruff said that even if the district’s aid package changes, the board was still ready to adopt the district’s budget at Thursday’s meeting.

The district has 6,463 students for the 2024-25 school year. According to a calculation by Schneps Media Long Island, based on the proposed budget divided by total students, the district will spend $37,637 per pupil. This calculation does not reflect how the state calculates its aid package for the school system.

The board also said it would like to use $4 million from its capital reserves for projects throughout the district.

The upgrades include new lighting at the Berner Middle School softball field, piping abatement at Ames High School, new auxiliary gym windows at McKenna Elementary, new multi-zone air handler/univents at the district office, audio and visual upgrades at three schools and interior at the middle school and Birch Lane Elementary.

The board said this proposition would not have a financial impact on voters.

Trustee Chris Brooks is the only board member up for reelection. He is running unopposed.

Massapequa community members will vote on the approved budget, the proposition and the board of education on Tuesday, May 20, at four of the schools within the district.