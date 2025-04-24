Herricks board backs BOCES budget, questions trustee ties

Herricks Board of Education approved BOCES budget but removes themselves from board seat votes.

The Herricks Board of Education approved the Nassau County $27.9 million Boards of Cooperative Educational Services budget on Wednesday night.

Since 1948, BOCES has provided shared educational programs and services to school districts in New York State. School districts collaborate and share resources such as personal development and technology services. BOCES also provides career and technical education (CTE), special education services and alternative education.

There are currently 37 participating schools enrolled in the BOCES program. All are asked to vote on the tentative budget.

“Because we are a participating district, we get to vote on their budget. The budget funds all the BOCES programs,” said Herricks Superintendent Tony Sinanis.

All approving the BOCES budget, the board was asked to vote for three vacant seats on the Nassau BOCES board that will expire on June 30.

Trustee Henry Zanetti offered a motion for the board to remove the vote from the agenda.

“We do not know any of these people. They do not engage with us. In the past years, we have voted for them, and we don’t feel that we should anymore because there’s really no connection with this group,” said Zanetti.

Vice President Jim Gounaris seconded the motion, and the board voted to remove the vote from the agenda.

The board also accepted an anonymous donation from a Herricks resident of $2,000 for the English department. $1,500 is for the English Department Fund and $500 is for the English Scholars Program Scholarship Fund. The board thanks the donor.

The next board of education meeting is on May 8. It will include a budget hearing and tenure reception.

The board will vote on the budget and trustee election on May 20. The board has adopted a $144.5 million budget for the 2025-26 school year.

Board president Juleigh Chin is running uncontested for another term.