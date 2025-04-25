Plainedge to host May 3 Special Olympics

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino has announced that the town will host the Special Olympics Spring Games in partnership with Special Olympics New York.

Held at Plainedge High School on Saturday, May 3, the games will include a full day of competitive track and field events for over 500 athletes supported by more than 300 coaches. These athletes – children and adults with intellectual disabilities – have dedicated months to training for an Olympic-style competition that will culminate with the contest during these Spring Games.

“The Special Olympic Spring Games provide a wonderful opportunity to showcase the hard work, dedication, talents, and tremendous athletic achievements of these special athletes, while also paving the way to eliminate social barriers and stereotypes differently-abled individuals face,” Saladino said. “The Town of Oyster Bay is very proud to be a partner with Special Olympics New York and thanks the Plainedge School District for their assistance in making this important event a reality.”

“Special Olympics New York provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-style sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, providing them a continuing opportunity to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, make friends, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families,” Diane Colonna, vice president, downstate operations Special Olympics, New York said. “We are honored that the Plainedge School District will host our Spring Games and make a difference in the lives of these athletes.”

The event will be held on Saturday, May 3, at Plainedge High School, 241 Wyngate Drive in Massapequa.