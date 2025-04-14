Bay Shore man imprisoned for raping, impregnating 15-year-old: DA

A Bay Shore man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for impregnating a girl after sexually assaulting her for a decade, the DA says.

A teenage girl was sexually abused for a decade, and then gave birth to her rapist’s child, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said.

The alleged abuser, a 32-year-old Bay Shore man, was sentenced on April 11 to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in March to multiple counts of rape and sexual conduct against a child.

“The acts that this defendant subjected the victim to are unconscionable,” said District Attorney Ray Tierney. “Our hearts go out to her for her bravery in coming forward. Her action will protect others from abuse.”

The man started sexually abusing the victim when she was only 6 years old, according to the investigation and his own admission. He impregnated the victim when she was 15 and he continued to sexually abuse her until she gave birth to the child at 16 years old, the DA said. A subsequent DNA paternity test confirmed that the baby was the alleged abuser’s, court documents said.

After a decade of sexual assault, according to the DA, the victim came forward to report her abuser.

10 years of post-release supervision will follow the defendant’s 18 years in prison, as sentenced by Acting Suffolk County Supreme Court Judge Karen Wilutis. He was represented by lawyer Scott Zerner.