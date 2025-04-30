Harris Beach Murtha’s LI office celebrates 15-year anniversary

What started as an office of five attorneys in 2010 has since grown to a regional legal powerhouse. Harris Beach Murtha’s Long Island office celebrated their anniversary and reflected on 15 years of growth.

More than 200 guests attended Harris Beach Murtha’s 15th anniversary reception on April 24 at The Lannin in Eisenhower Park in East Meadow. Everyone from elected officials to firm clients to Harris Beach Murtha leaders and attorneys celebrated the office’s presence and progress since it opened in 2010 and the firm’s ongoing commitment to growth in the Long Island community.

“Long Island has been such a great home to Harris Beach Murtha, and I am grateful for the community’s support, which has allowed us to evolve with, and serve, the community over the past 15 years,” said Harris Beach Murtha CEO Chris Jagel. “Our most valuable resource at Harris Beach Murtha is our people — our attorneys and staff not only work here, they live here. They’ve built successful practices and are also active in the Long Island community and in area nonprofits, governments and other entities.”

“As the office looks forward to the next 15 years and beyond, we remain committed to the growth and success of the Long Island community,” he added.

Suffolk County Executive Edward Romaine joined in congratulating the firm.

“The firm’s professionalism and expertise are widely known and respected,” he said, “And I wish many more years of success to the partners and associates of this prestigious law firm.”

The crowd also recognized the Jan. 1 combination of Harris Beach and Murtha Cullina, which created a regional heavyweight firm with more than 270 attorneys across 17 offices in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

Much of the evening was dedicated to the growth of the office from five attorneys in 2010 to more than 30 today, and how that growth has mirrored the explosive growth of Nassau and Suffolk counties. Harris Beach Murtha attorneys have aided in that expansion, playing key roles in many of the biggest economic development projects that helped shape the Island.

Harris Beach Murtha accomplishments

Catholic Health’s development projects, including a 300,000+-square-foot expansion of Good Samaritan Hospital with a Patient Care Pavilion in the Town of Islip.

Representation of Suffolk County in the development surrounding MacArthur Airport with significant infrastructure enhancements from the State of New York.

Sunrise Wind Farm, a private joint venture supporting a 900+ megawatt wind energy generation and transmission project.

A $1 billion waterfront redevelopment initiative in the City of Glen Cove.

Belmont Park, a major commercial and civic development project located on approximately 43 acres at the southern end of the Belmont Park racetrack.

Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital’s multiple expansion and development projects.

The Town of Babylon’s Wyandanch Rising, a transit-oriented development project.

The 50-acre Ronkonkoma Hub transit-oriented development project in the Town of Brookhaven.

The award-winning Village of Mineola transit-oriented development project, The Royal Blue.

Organizations that have worked with Harris Beach Murtha laud the firm’s dedication.

“Catholic Health has been a longstanding client of Harris Beach Murtha,” said Catholic Health Senior Vice President and General Counsel James O’Brien. “As our organizational requirements have evolved, the attorneys at Harris Beach Murtha have consistently supported us in addressing our changing needs on Long Island. It’s been exciting to watch them grow as an office and expand as a firm.”

“We’ve grown our practices, capabilities and the number of attorneys in the office and throughout the firm — and we’re not slowing down,” said Harris Beach Murtha Long Island Office Managing Partner Tom Garry. “We now have more than 270 attorneys from Boston to Buffalo. We have boots on the ground here on Long Island and throughout New York and New England, and the deep experience to understand the complex regulatory, governmental, political, and cultural environments our clients face.

“As the Island grows, Harris Beach Murtha will grow with it. Our attorneys have been involved with many of the regionally significant development projects that have shaped the island, and we’re excited to play a part in the explosive growth that has – and is – taking place on Long Island.”

For more information, visit harrisbeachmurtha.com.