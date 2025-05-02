Musician Brady Rymer rocks Heights Elementary School

Three-time Grammy nominee Brady Rymer and his band “The Little Band That Could” rocked Heights Elementary School in Roslyn Heights with a concert on April 24.

Rymer has been making music for children and families for over 25 years and brought his high-energy, interactive music program to the children at Heights Elementary School.

Kids and teachers alike danced to the music with song lyrics that exude messages of positivity and kindness.

Since starting his career in family music in 2000, Rymer has released 12 studio albums and has been nominated for the three Grammy awards for Best Children’s Music Album for his 2017 album “Press Play,” 2014 album “Just Say Hi!” and 2009 album “Here Comes Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could.” Along with performing music for children worldwide, Rymer, who’s from Southold, also serves on the Education Board of the Long Island Music Hall of Fame.

