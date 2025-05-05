County mobilizing search teams for missing Dem

Petros Krommidas, a Democratic Nassau County Legislature candidate, has been reported missing. He was last seen on Wednesday, April 23, according to police.

Nassau County has mobilized the county’s Community Emergency Response Team to assist in the search for the missing Democratic candidate, Petros Krommidas.

His car and a few personal belongings, including clothes and identification, were found by police in Long Beach, according to police. The police said they were made aware of the situation on April 24. He is running for county legislator for the Fourth District and works as a Democratic Party field organizer. Police are still investigating Krommidas’ whereabouts.

Police described Krommidas as a 6-foot-2 white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage print sweatshirt and gray sweatpants and is believed to be in the Long Beach area, according to police.

The search began at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, at the Catalina Beach Club, where a command post was established on-site. Nassau’s drone team is assisting with aerial search efforts along the coast and nearby areas.

“The safety and well-being of our community members is our highest priority, and we are doing everything possible to locate Petros and bring him home safely,” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

Krommidas posted April 22 that he spoke at the Nassau County Young Democrats’ monthly meeting alongside Joe Scianablo, who is running for Town of Hempstead supervisor.

Patrick Mullaney, a Republican, currently holds the seat for the Fourth District in the County Legislature, which Krommidas is running for.

“We are heartbroken over the disappearance of Petros Krommidas,” Nassau County Democratic Committee Chairman Jay Jacobs said in a statement. “Petros is a bright, driven young man who has been a strong voice for Democratic values. He is well-respected by the community and represents the very best of our next generation of leaders. We are keeping Petros and his family in our prayers and remain hopeful for his safe return.”

“Petros is a dear friend of mine, and I am praying for his safe return,” County Leigslator Olena Nicks said in a post.

“My brother is missing, and we are deeply worried,” Krommidas’s sister, Eleni, posted to her Facebook account. “Please share this post and help us spread the word — any information could make a difference. Thank you for your support during this incredibly difficult time.”

Krommidas is a graduate of Chaminade High School and earned his degree from Columbia University.

Police ask anybody with information to call 516-573-7347 or 911.