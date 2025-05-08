SIBSPlace’s ‘Together We Shine’ luncheon raises over $25,000 for children’s mental health

SIBSPlace successfully hosted its “Together We Shine” interactive luncheon at Rockville Centre Links, bringing together over 80 attendees for an immersive experience that highlighted its programs and services for children coping with the emotional impact of a loved one’s illness.

Unlike traditional fundraisers, the event transformed attendees into active participants, guiding them through the same evidence-based therapeutic practices that help children develop emotional resilience during family health crises. Guests experienced firsthand the organization’s core programming through Expressive Arts sessions, demonstrating how creative expression helps process complex emotions.

Guests engaged in mindfulness practices that build present-moment awareness and emotional regulation, pet therapy interactions showcasing the calming effects of animal companionship, and stress reduction techniques that participants could immediately implement in their own lives. People were moved by the pet therapy dog, Daisy, the parent speaker, Jennifer Sherman, and the ability to contribute their artistic mark on a community quilt that will be displayed at the program.

Thanks to generous supporters, the event raised over $25,600, funds that will directly support the organization’s mission of providing free mental health resources to children whose siblings or parents are facing serious illness and providing support to families coping with the death of a significant loved one. The organization’s programs focus on building emotional resilience through peer connection, therapeutic activities, and professional support.

“We designed ‘Together We Shine’ not only to share the SIBSPlace mission but to genuinely demonstrate the transformative impact of our programs,” said Joanna Formont, executive director. “By engaging in these activities themselves, our supporters gained deeper appreciation for how our expressive arts interventions help children navigate overwhelming circumstances.”

The group provides free prevention-based emotional support to children ages 5 to 17 who are coping with the death of a loved one, or whose siblings or parents have a serious illness such as cancer. Through structured activities, professional counseling and peer connection, SIBSPlace works with children to develop the coping mechanisms and resilience needed during family health crises.

For additional information about the organization and its programs, visit sibsplace.org.