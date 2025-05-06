Art League of LI presents David Peikon’s ‘Infinite Quest’

The Art League of Long Island hosted a gala reception titled Infinite Quest, a solo exhibition by acclaimed painter David Peikon.



Spanning nearly three decades of relentless dedication and over 70,000 hours at the easel, this exhibition is a testament to David Peikon’s lifelong pursuit of mastery in realism. As a predominantly self-taught artist, Peikon reflected on his artistic journey with profound reverence.



“Was I, am I crazy to devote my life to mastering a craft (in my case painting) because of an obsession/passion that has been with me ALL my life?” Peikon asks. “It is all I have ever wanted to do, to spend my days at the easel creating the world I would rather live in, where serenity, peace, and a deep reverence for nature are the muses that drive me.

“Acquiring the skillset to accomplish this goal has been a lifelong quest for me as a predominantly self-taught painter,” he said. “Forever learning by constantly challenging my skillset is the goal, always trying to better my best across every genre of realism. Now in my 29th year painting full time, with over 70,000 hours at the easel, I present my 25th Solo, a compendium of what I have learned thus far.”

The Infinite Quest by David Peikon exhibition is running from April 26 to May 10 at the Art League of Long Island, at 107 East Deer Park Rd., Dix Hills.

