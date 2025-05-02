Quantcast
Art
Huntington

The Heckscher Museum of Art debuts the Art Explorers Club for children

The Heckscher Museum of Art debuted the Art Explorers Club, a new series for children.
The Heckscher Museum of Art welcomed some talented kids to the debut of the Art Explorers Club, a new series for children 5 to 10 years.

Bilingual educator Kim Zambrano led children in an interactive gallery tour in both English and Spanish. Kids heard stories, showed off their hands-on art-making projects with the theme of “Creative Critters,” and much more.  

The Explorers Club gives kids a chance to use a variety of different art materials and techniques as they create open-ended projects and let their imaginations soar, become creative and make new friends. Families are welcome to come back for the next adventure on Saturday, May 10, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in English, and 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Spanish.

To learn more, visit Heckscher.org/explorers.

