Focus on the Great Neck Peninsula: The Danoff Family

One of our town’s best known families is the prolific Danoff Family. who happens to be local business owners.

Together, Drs. Laura and Scott Danoff are the proud parents of five children, who are their biggest cheerleaders. The Danoff family has a rich history in dentistry and orthodontics that spans four generations!

Laura shares her love of dentistry with her husband and their oldest daughter, Dr. Kate Geft, who works as a dentist at Danoff Dental in Little Neck.

For Laura, orthodontics is more than just a profession – it is a way of life, one that she is proud to share with those she loves most.

“Specializing in orthodontics was one of the best decisions I have ever made. Seeing my patients become more self-confident, more radiant, and more willing to show off their smiles is an incredible feeling,” she said.

As a young professional, she had the honor of working along side her father, orthodontist Dr. Ernest Herman. Laura was influenced early on receiving guidance from her grandfather and great aunt, who were practiced dentists. With such great role models, it’s no wonder Laura believes that dentistry is in her blood.

“When I was 10 years old, my friends and I would watch Sunny and Cher on television. My friends would always comment how beautiful Cher was – focusing on her hair, make up and jewelry – but I would always say that she’d be so much prettier if she just straightened her teeth,” she said.

Fast forward to present. Laura has the distinct privilege of working with her daughter, Dr. Jaclyn Rudick, a fellow orthodontist. Rudick worked as a general dentist at her father’s practice, Danoff Dental, in Little Neck.

Since 2021, this mother-daughter team have been working together, out of a bustling office suite annexed to the Danoff’s Great Neck Estates home. The practice has been growing, a dedicated group of professionals and just recently moved to 160 Middle Neck Road, a fully renovated, state-of-the-art bright and sunny space, nearly triple the size of Laura’s original offices.

Laura is the only Great Neck Orthodontist who has achieved the rank of diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics, and has also been honored as one of the top 25 women in dentistry in the United States.

She is especially passionate about Invisalign, which has distinguished her as a Diamond premier provider (one of Invisalign’s highest provider designation).

Laura said she feels tremendously blessed and grateful for the continued support of the entire Great Neck community. She and her family look forward to shaping the smiles of Great Neck for decades to come!