Focus on the GN Peninsula: Sephardic Heritage Alliance Inc.

Volunteer organizations are the lifeblood of any tight-knit community, and Great Neck is no exception. There is real need here, notwithstanding our seemingly abundant resources. It takes many hands on deck, a/k/a teamwork, “to make the dream work.”

We are fortunate to have so many dedicated hometown volunteers championing great causes including organizations servicing our youth and seniors.

Founded in 1992, Sephardic Heritage Alliance Inc. is a Great Neck-based non-profit community organization dedicated to Jewish individuals and families in the local Persian community and throughout New York.

SHAI effectively serves as a Jewish Community Center without walls, managed by volunteers and funded by private donors. It hosts many social and other events throughout the year, as well as annual scholarships, coat drives, and fundraising galas.

SHAI is run by a robust board and corps of volunteers, with regular elections held. One of SHAI’s powerhouses is Parvaneh Khodadadian. She works tirelessly as a SHAI volunteer at the Great Neck Senior Center, and hundreds of Persian seniors in our community directly benefit from her efforts.

Due to Parvaneh’s influence, SHAI made a significant financial pledge to Great Neck Senior Center, and the partnership has paid off. Today, many local seniors partake in Great Neck Senior Center’s expanded programming, door-to-door transportation, and kosher meals, thanks to SHAI.

As part of its mission, SHAI also puts great emphasis on our youth and their education. The SHAI Educational Scholarship Fund was initiated in 1998 and is a need-based program, growing significantly with each passing year. Since its inception, SHAI has awarded over $2 Million in scholarship funds to over 1000 students.

SHAI has also built a strong relationship with the Great Neck Public Schools over the last three decades.

Annually, SHAI co-sponsors and education panel with the United Parent-Teacher Council of the Great Neck Public Schools, discussing various topics pertinent to youth education. In past years, SHAI has examined pressing issues including mental health, standardized testing, substance abuse, transition to college and beyond.

As stated on their website, Great Neck’s UPTC serves as a coordinating body for all of the PTAs and PTOs in GNPS ” to identify common interests and achieve shared goals.”

UPTC was founded in 1943 by a group of Great Neck parents. It connects PTA representatives and the GNPS District Superintendent to brainstorm about curriculum and parent action.

In the past 80 years, UPTC has beneficially impacted many students, teachers, and administrators alike across the Great Neck peninsula. You can learn more about UPTC at https://www.uptc.org/

Recently, we spoke with Pargol Khadavi, a long-time Great Neck resident, to get the scoop about upcoming SHAI events.

A past SHAI president, Pargol currently chairs the SHAI Educational Affairs committee. (As an aside, Pargol also serves as vice president of UPTC.)

Pargol notes that on April 1, 2025, SHAI is excited to present its next educational program, where Dr. Bossert, GNPS superintendent, will be providing an overview of this year’s GNPS panel. (See Flyer)

SHAI will welcome the incoming assistant superintendent for secondary curriculum and construction, Dr. Daniel Holtzman.

Holzman will discuss GNPS’s view on the future of artificial intelligence, which is a hot topic in many sectors.

Dr. Justin Lander, director of Technology for GNPS, will also be explaining how AI is being best utilized in our schools.

On another note, SHAI is proud to celebrate and bring awareness to our town about “Nowruz,” the Iranian New Year, a much-loved traditional secular celebration.

To that end, on March 19, SHAI is sponsoring a live orchestral music event at the Great Neck Library. SHAI is already planning its next events and looks forward to partnering with community organizations like UPTC and local institutions, including GNPS and the Great Neck Library.

You can learn more about SHAI at https://www.shaiusa.org/and on their social media platforms.

Learn more about the Great Neck Library at https://greatnecklibrary.org/ and on its Facebook and Instagram pages.