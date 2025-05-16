Pickleball for a Purpose raises $4K for Alzheimer’s research

Arthur Ettinger, Chistina Shaw, Noelle and Michael Rogers (L. to R.) raise funds for Alzheimer’s research through a friendly tournament at The Pickle Complex in Syosset.

Inspired by their own experiences with Alzheimer’s Disease, Christina Shaw and Michael Rogers organized “Pickleball for a Purpose,” an event that raised $4,000 for research on Friday, May 9.

“People and purpose coming together create change,” Shaw said.

Shaw said her partner, Arthur Ettinger, began volunteering with Walk to End Alzheimer’s, a division of the Alzheimer’s Association, after his mother, Suellen, was diagnosed with the disease.

During the nationwide event, each participant walks with a team of people who fundraise together. Ettinger’s team “Walk for Suellen,” is in honor of her.

Shaw said Ettinger is the chair of the executive leadership council and has been asked to lead the walk in Westchester on Oct. 5.

Ettinger’s team hopes to raise $100,000 by October, and they’ve already raised over $32,000. Shaw said the team is ranked tenth in the organization nationwide.

Shaw said the event came together with help from Rogers and his wife, Noelle, both of whom have been longtime supporters of her and Ettinger’s fundraising efforts.

Rogers, who owns an Allstate agency in Massapequa, and Shaw, who owns one in Wantagh, originally connected through work over 10 years ago, but quickly became “dear friends,” she said.

“They’re the type of people who are all in,” she said.

Shaw said the pickleball event, held on May 9, garnered 42 attendees, from beginners to seasoned pickle ballers. In addition to friendly competition, Shaw said there were raffles and refreshments for attendees to enjoy.

“It’s incredible that a quick idea and a few friends coming together could raise $4,000,” she said.

The event was hosted at The Pickle Complex in Syosset, where Noelle and Michael play on the weekends. Shaw said that when she approached Noelle about the fundraising idea, she connected with the owners and helped coordinate the event.

“We’re thrilled with the turnout and the incredible energy everyone brought to the courts,” said Morgan Alonso, the facility’s owner, in a press release. “Pickleball has really taken off in our community, and it’s wonderful to see it being used for something bigger than the game.”

Pickleball for a Purpose marked the first fundraiser that the complex hosted since its opening last year, and Shaw said the complex donated the space to the event.

Shaw said the community came together to support the organization, and the unity showcased goes far beyond the money raised.

“As much as the fundraising is really important, the awareness is important too for families who are going through this, knowing that the Alzheimer’s Association is a resource,” Shaw said.

In September, Shaw said the team will continue fundraising by putting on a comedy show, with the hopes of raising between $15,000 and $20,000. Details for the comedy night and additional fundraising events will be announced soon, she said.

The Nassau chapter of Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be hold the annual event at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Oct. 4.

To make a donation to the Walk For Alzheimer’s, please visit act.alz.org.