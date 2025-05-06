“Together We Dink” to build community through pickleball and food

The company PickleballEXP partners with organizations around the region to host pickleball fundraising events.

Two Roslyn pickleball enthusiasts and a non-profit organization that aims to combat the loneliness epidemic are teaming up to bring a pickleball outing to remember.

“Together We Dink,” a pickleball, dinner and social event on Saturday, May 17, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., hosted by the non-profit organization Sprout Society at Sportime Pickleball in Westbury, promises to build community through food, drinks, prizes and, of course, pickleball.

Wanting to give back to their community, Roslyn natives Rich Silverstein and Geoffrey Goldberg teamed up to create “PickleballEXP,” a company that helps generate money for organizations through pickleball fund-raisers.

“It’s a great feeling to give back,” Goldberg said. “It’s just a great thing to see the benefit of raising money for various causes and organizations that will benefit from it.”

The “Together We Dink” event, named after a type of pickleball shot, will feature pickleball professional and coach Tanner Tomassi, who will play with and train attendees of all skill levels. Attendees can join friends or make new ones at one of Sportime Pickleball’s 13 indoor courts and shop at one of the local vendors.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, an open bar, and dinner from Roslyn restaurants, including Delicacies and Takumi Taco. Host Sprout Society’s mission is to combat the loneliness epidemic through building connections and peer support.

PickleballEXP has helped set up the event. In March, they raised around $60,000 for the North Shore Autism Circle during their “Dinks and Drinks” event at Sportime Pickleball in Westbury. In addition to playing the game with friends, participants could check out vendors, including Spectrum Designs, The Nicholas Center, Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center and Horseability.

The business partners, Goldberg and Silverstein, have known and worked with each other in different ways for over 40 years. Recently, Silverstein, who plays pickleball five times a week and for whom the sport is a way of life, partnered with his longtime friend Goldberg, whose expertise leans more toward the managerial side, to create PickleballEXP to host pickleball events at Sportime in Westbury.

Since then the duo has been looking to partner with organizations, whether non-profits, colleges, hospitals, or others, to host pickleball events that raise money in a community-building way.

To Silverstein, pickleball brings together people of different athletic backgrounds, ages and genders, allowing participants to create connections they couldn’t make through other sport outings like male-dominated golfing events.

Silverstein’s and Goldberg’s drive to create connections through their events matches well with the mission of the latest non-profit organization they’re partnering with, the Sprout Society, for a night of pickleball, food, drinks and prizes.

Founded initially as the Russell J. Efros Foundation by the family of Roslyn native Russell J. Efros, who died at 25 years old from an accidental fentanyl poisoning in 2018, to support creative projects that gave back to the community, Sprout Society now focuses on destigmatizing mental health struggles and addressing loneliness through building connections.

Sprout Society builds these connections through peer support networks, one-on-one conversations, or group meetings.

“There’s a huge lack of peer support, of connecting with people who have gone through similar lived experiences,” said Sprout Society co-founder Danielle Kastenbaum and the brother of Efros, “We basically came together and said, we are going to be a non-clinical organization where we offer peer support. Our whole thing is that we’re dedicated to combating loneliness and strengthening mental wellness through peer support to make sure that no one has to navigate any of mental health challenges, addiction or any of life’s moments alone.”

Kastenbaum said she hopes to raise awareness for the power of community and peer support through “Together We Dink.” In addition to the social aspect, recreational activities like pickleball benefit players by relieving stress.

Though their organization is based in Brooklyn, Kastenbaum said she’s excited to provide Sprout Society’s services to Long Islanders and bring together organizations and people from Roslyn, where her late brother grew up.

“Together We Dink” will happen at Sportime Pickleball in Westbury on Saturday, May 17, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. To purchase tickets, including $250 for all services, including pickleball play, and $125 for shopping and food, visit www.us.givergy.com/sproutsociety.