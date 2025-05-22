Harrow International: Oakdale’s new school

A British-style boarding school is preparing to open in Oakdale this fall, bringing with it more than four centuries of educational tradition.

Harrow International School New York recently received a provisional charter from the New York State Board of Regents and is currently undergoing a $100 million renovation of the 170-acre campus formerly occupied by LaSalle Military Academy and St. John’s University. The school will welcome its first cohort of students in grades 6 through 10 this September, with plans to expand to grades 6 through 12 in the coming years.

“A member of international schools connected to the original Harrow School, founded in 1572, will be a day and boarding school, offering an IB [International Baccalaureate] curriculum to students grades 6 through 12.” Principal Matthew Sipple said. “For this September, it will only be grades 6 through 10.”

The school is part of the Harrow family of international schools, operated by Amity Education. Amity purchased the Oakdale campus in 2016.

“It’s been in the works for about three years,” Sipple explained. “It was a process, but our parent group, Amity Education, had planned this for several years.”

Harrow International’s traditions will be reflected on the New York campus, from uniforms and ceremonies to activities like the “Long Ducker,” a long-standing tradition at Harrow International schools. About half of the school’s staff will be recruited from abroad.

“We’re planning to be a true United Nations of students coming together for a common purpose,” Sipple said. “We are proposing a phased approach to the Town of Islip right now. Assuming that plan is approved, we will be adding a dormitory in 2026, two more in 2027, and another in 2028. In four years, we’ll have capacity for 348 boarding students on campus.”

On the day-student side, the school anticipates accommodating approximately 85 local students, and hopes to have around 435 students by its fifth year.

Harrow International also plans to play a role in the wider Long Island community.

Enrollment for fall 2025 is already underway, and the school recently announced an incentive for incoming students. “We’re accepting applications now and we just announced a scholarship program for students who join us in our first year,” Sipple shared. “They will be able to have $20,000 off of tuition for their three years — we’re calling it the Founder’s Scholarship.”