How one family business found longevity by thinking ‘outside the box’

There’s a saying that you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. Really? Despite that often-cited pearl of wisdom, the reality is that we judge many products by their packaging. In a nation famous for automobiles and apple pie, America does few things as well as, or better than, making packaging.

New York Label & Box Works, in Islandia, has adapted over the years, adding markets and even targeting health and other markets with tight regulations that further limit competition.

The result has been 147 continuous years of business with a secret to success that is hardly a secret, supported by innovation and turnaround that keeps clients coming back.

“The company collaborates with some of the world’s most recognized brands,” said Chris Freddo, vice president, noting it tailors “packaging solutions to the unique needs of each customer.”

Freddo added that the ability to change with the times, while being true to its core values, has helped it survive and even thrive.

New York Label & Box Works today operates out of two buildings totaling over 60,000 square feet in Islandia. It employs 60 in its state-of-the-art facilities that President Steven Haedrich said “serve as the central hub for a wide range of packaging solutions.”

Clients have included Mario Badescu, Shiseido, Kiehl’s, Malin + Goetz, Glow Recipe and many more as the company produces packaging that is a key part of marketing, not just containing products.

“The company’s adaptability — evolving with industry trends while preserving strong family values — has been key to our enduring success,” Haedrich added.

Read also: Massive AI tech center may come to Long Island in 2027

New York Label & Box Works is an example of how a company can achieve longevity by expanding into new markets, adapting, and providing services to companies in industries such as health and pharmaceuticals rife with regulation.

Freddo said in today’s competitive business landscape, “brands must maintain a unified and consistent identity across all touchpoints, including packaging.”

“By leveraging a streamlined packaging workflow from a renowned supplier, companies can not only unify their brand’s identity,” Freddo said, “but also optimize lead times for enhanced operational efficiency.”

However you look at it, the company has been helping make product packaging for nearly 150 years, deploying new technology to be more efficient, while dating back almost to the Civil War.

First established in 1878 in Manhattan by Herman Hug, it was an importer of cartons before transitioning into a print shop that produced labels and folding cartons for local pharmacies.

Frederick Haedrich Sr. acquired the business in 1930, setting the stage for its evolution into a family-owned enterprise. By the 1950s, Frederick Jr. and Robert Haedrich joined the operation, and after Frederick Sr.’s passing in 1975, the company relocated to Islandia.

By the early 1980s, Steven Haedrich — Frederick Jr. — along with his cousins, took on active roles in the business. In 1996, Steven and his father consolidated control by buying out the other family partners, with Frederick Jr. retiring ten years later.

Freddo said they adopted W. Edwards Deming’s management philosophy, known as the “System of Profound Knowledge.” He added that this “holistic approach, which emphasizes continuous improvement and quality management, has been instrumental in shaping modern quality practices within the company.”

“Our success is rooted in a steadfast commitment to quality and continuous improvement, principles championed by W. Edwards Deming’s management philosophy,” Freddo added.

“By focusing on reducing costs through quality enhancements and fostering a customer-centric approach, we have been able to capture market share and maintain long-term relationships.”

Haedrich said at its core, their philosophy is simple, focusing on the need to “improve quality, lower costs, boost productivity, and pass the savings on to our customers.”

“This approach, underpinned by the Deming principles of understanding systems, variation, the theory of knowledge, and psychology, has allowed us to thrive across multiple generations,” according to Freddo.

Haedrich also attributed their longevity and success to continuous product and service expansion “from traditional labels and folding cartons to specialty packaging solutions tailored for diverse industries.”

And they have made “ongoing investments in cutting-edge technology and facility upgrades to remain competitive.”

New York Label & Box Works has grown so it caters to a broad spectrum of industries, allowing it to make specialty packaging.

lonIt does packaging for cosmetics, including companies such as Revo, providing packaging that Freddo said is “both functional and visually appealing.”

And it does work for the health and vitamin industries, “supplying FDA-compliant, secure packaging,” as well as for vitamins and nutraceuticals, “creating specialized packaging that meets stringent industry standards.”

That’s in addition to food and beverage for which it offers “durable and attractive packaging designed to maintain product integrity.”

Passion and precision, thanks to technology that lets them design packaging that Freddo said “accurately reflects” brands’ unique colors has been key.

“We use top-of-the-line technology to calibrate our printing equipment and match colors with precision,” Haedrich added, noting that means a “brand’s color palette will remain consistent across all packaging designs.”

While some businesses closed for extended times during the COVID-19 pandemic, New York Label & Box Works, he said, “swiftly adapted by implementing enhanced safety protocols across its facilities.”

“These measures ensured the well-being of its 60 valued workers,” Haedrich said, “while maintaining operational continuity to meet the ongoing demands of its diverse clientele.”

Being a family-owned business now in its third generation under the Haedrich family has given New York Label & Box Works continuity. The company, Haedrich said, “prides itself on strong family involvement in leadership.”

“This close-knit leadership structure ensures that core values — commitment to excellence, personal service, and continuous improvement — are preserved and passed down,” Haedrich said.

“The hands-on involvement of long-term workers has been critical in steering the company through both growth and challenging times,” he added.

In addition to personnel working there for a long time, they have implemented technology that helps them keep up with the times.

“Through ongoing investments in technology and process improvements,” Freddo said, “we continue to expand our product lines and services, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our diverse clientele.”