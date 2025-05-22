Things to do on Long Island this weekend include a production of South Pacific by the Engeman Theater.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

SOUTH PACIFIC

This classic musical is set during World War II where two love stories are threatened by the dangers of prejudice.

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport, engemantheater.com

$86. May 15-June 29.

KAPO

This Colombian reggaeton/Afrobeat singer/songwriter comes to town on the heels of the release of his latest hit “ILY.”

Stereo Garden, 9 Railroad Ave., Patchogue, stereogardenli.com

$62.24. 9:30 p.m. May 23.

JON LOVITZ

The Saturday Night Live alum delivers a night of sharp wit and hilarious anecdotes drawn from his decades-long career in comedy and film.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$29.50-$59.50. 8 p.m. May 24.

BEENIE MAN

The dancehall king brings the heat with infectious rhythms and classic hits that have made him a global icon of reggae and dancehall music.

UBS Arena, Belmont Park, 2400 Hempstead Tpke. ubsarena.com

$130-$375. 8 p.m. May 24.

HALF TIME

The incredible true story of ten determined dreamers who audition to dance at half time for a major basketball team. They have three things in common: they love to dance, they have something to prove, and they are all over 60 years old.

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson, theatrethree.com

$25-$40. May 24-June 22.

TAL NACCARATO

His stylized original work, highlighting a deep appreciation for traditional Folk and Americana Roots music, is steeped heavily in Rock and Blues and includes his original classical guitar inspired compositions, performed with a bluesy swing.

Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org

Free with admission. 3 p.m. May 25.

