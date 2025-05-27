Jade Eatery opens second location on LI

A new chapter is unfolding at the corner of Port Washington Boulevard and Main Street. Jade Eatery & Lounge has opened its doors, bringing a fresh Pan-Asian concept to the local dining scene and continuing a proud family tradition of hospitality.

Jade is no stranger to success. The Port Washington location marks the third outpost of the family-run chain, which originated in Forest Hills, Queens. The flagship was launched by Arun Kumar, who still operates the Queens location, while his brother Karan Kumar oversees the Hicksville branch, which opened earlier this year. Now, the family’s patriarch, Aryan Kumar, takes the helm in Port Washington, bringing decades of experience and a deep passion for hospitality to the North Shore.

The new location, housed in the space formerly occupied by Mesita, is poised to become a local favorite with its blend of modern Asian fusion cuisine and tranquil, Zen-inspired ambiance. The space, which once served as a bank and later a Belgian-style brasserie, has been transformed into a serene dining retreat. Guests are greeted by calming water features, a koi pond, ambient lighting, and thoughtfully curated décor, all carefully designed to complement the restaurant’s eclectic menu.

Jade’s offerings include bold, flavorful dishes like Drunken Noodles, Calcutta Chicken, and a wide selection of sushi rolls, along with rotating chef specials that reflect both traditional and contemporary Asian influences. Open daily from noon to 10 p.m., the restaurant also boasts an extensive happy hour from noon to 7 p.m., even on weekends.

The closure of Mesita came after just over a year in business. The Mexican restaurant, which replaced Waterzooi in December 2023, has since opened a larger flagship location in Amityville.

With the transition, Jade Eatery & Lounge introduces not only a new culinary offering to Port Washington but also a deeper narrative of family, tradition, and the pursuit of excellence.

Available for private events and celebrations, Jade continues to set itself apart with customized menus and welcoming service, a reflection of the Kumar family’s commitment to providing memorable dining experiences across Long Island and beyond.