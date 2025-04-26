12 Waterfront restaurants with stunning sunset views

Here are the best waterfront restaurants on Long Island to catch a view of the sunset.

Now that the days are longer and the weather is warmer, the vibes on Long Island are higher than ever. Across our region, residents are stepping back into the sun to prepare for that most anticipated season: summer.

Located along both shores of our beloved island are scenic waterfront restaurants, which are gearing up to welcome back droves of diners this time of year. Their proximity to our bustling boatyards and sandy beaches create exceptional dining experiences, particularly when the sun dips below the horizon.

Here’s our unofficial list of some of the best waterfront restaurants on Long Island, all of which offer stunning views of summertime sunsets.

The Clam Bar

Take a trip to the islands without ever leaving ours by visiting The Clam Bar, which overlooks Reynold’s Channel. Enjoy some freshly fried fish while sinking your toes in their very own strip of sand, or pull up a chair on the patio and feast on platters of sushi and sashimi. The restaurant also offers daily Dish Deals and Happy Hour, which lasts all day on Fridays.

99 Bayside Drive, Point Lookout, 516-897-4024, pointlookoutclambar.com.

The Cove Restaurant & Oyster Bar

A Grecian oasis in Glen Cove? Yes, you read that right. The menu at The Cove features a myriad of Mediterranean favorites, including Grilled Octopus, Harissa Prawns, and Whole Branzino. Its indoor and outdoor dining options give patrons the best of both worlds, but no matter where you sit you can catch a glimpse of the sun setting over Hempstead Harbor.

74 Shore Road, Glen Cove, 516-676-1211, thecoveny.com.

The Fifth Season

Fresh, vibrant, and local are the three tenets of The Fifth Season, whose location offers scenic views of Long Island Sound. The restaurant’s patio area is open from May to September, but guests can also watch the sunset from the upstairs bar and lounge. As far as the food, we recommend the Braised Point Judith Calamari and the Pan Seared Pacific Sea Bass.

34 East Broadway, Port Jefferson, 631-477-8500, thefifth-season.com.

The Halyard

Located in one of Long Island’s most popular summer hot spots, The Halyard represents the epitome of coastal elegance. Many of the ingredients on the menu are forged, fished, or farmed from the North Fork and the Atlantic Seaboard. We would argue each dish tastes even better when enjoyed in the restaurant’s sunlit dining room or sprawling outdoor deck, which overlooks Long Island Sound.

58775 Route 48, Greenport, 631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com.

Harbor Mist Restaurant

For 15 years, patrons have flocked to Harbor Mist for its wide selection of continental cuisine. Also working to the restaurant’s advantage are the panoramic views of Cold Spring Harbor, which sits right outside its front door. The newly-decorated dining room is the perfect place to keep a watchful eye on the water, but there’s also seasonal outdoor seating available.

105 Harbor Road, Cold Spring Harbor, 631-659-3888, harbormistrestaurantli.com.

Jordan Lobster Farms

After nearly 90 years in business, Jordan Lobster Farms has solidified itself as one of the best local seafood restaurants in the region. The waterfront dining room offers indoor and outdoor seating all year long, but from Memorial Day to Labor Day patrons can get their fill of seafood at Jordan’s Backyard Bar and Clam Bar — perfect for pit stops to and from nearby Long Beach.

1 Pettit Place, Island Park, 516-889-3314, jordanlobsterfarms.com.

The LakeHouse

For a taste of fine dining on the water, look no further than The LakeHouse. A jewel of the community since 2006, the restaurant has been touted as one of the best on Long Island. Pair your picturesque view of the Great South Bay with dishes like Poached Colossal Shrimp or Parmesan-Crusted Cod.

135 Maple Ave., Bay Shore, 631-666-0995, thelakehouserest.com.

Nino’s Beach

The Gold Coast has added yet another notch to its belt with the opening of Nino’s Beach, located in Safe Harbor Capri. Serving refined Mediterranean cuisine in a chic and elegant atmosphere, Nino’s seafood-forward menu perfectly complements the panoramic views of Manhasset Bay. Whether you drive there or dock there, make sure to add this restaurant to your summer bucket list.

43 Orchard Beach Blvd., Port Washington, 516-502-0441, ninosbeach.com.

The Oar Steak & Seafood Grille

Over the past four decades, The Oar has cultivated a community of loyalists who adorn the walls of its riverfront restaurant. What started as a small snack bar has since blossomed into a dynamic dining destination offering top-notch selections of steak and seafood. From intimate date nights to casual hangouts, you should drop your anchor at The Oar this summer.

264 West Ave., Patchogue, 631-654-8266, theoar.com.

Smuggler Jack’s Restaurant & Bar

Situated at the end of Schmidt Canal is Smuggler Jack’s, which is often lauded for its friendly service and mouth-watering menu. Take a seat in the timeless dining room, or enjoy a delicious cocktail on the outdoor patio. The restaurant also has prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner, and offers bottomless brunch on the weekends.

157 Forest Ave., Massapequa, 516-798-6000, smugglerjacks.com.

Sundays on the Bay

Enjoy a breathtaking view of Shinnecock Bay from the comfort of Sundays. The menu incorporates fresh seafood from our waterways, providing patrons a taste of daily seasonal specials. The open outdoor bar offers local craft beers, creative cocktails, and a vast selection of bourbons and spirits, which are best enjoyed while watching the sun set in the west.

369 Dune Road, Hampton Bays, 631-728-2611, sundaysonthebay.com.

Wall’s Wharf

With its extensive menu, familial hospitality, and stunning views of Long Island Sound, it’s clear why Wall’s has been in business for 80 years. Keep it casual in the wood-paneled bar, or class it up in the restaurant’s opulent dining room. With summer rearing its head, however, your best bet is to request a table on the beach.

18 Greenwich Ave., Bayville, 516-628-9696, wallswharf.com.