Port Washington ‘Coach Cutler’ dies at 91

Charles Stanley Cutler Jr., known to generations of Port Washington students and athletes as “Coach Cutler,” died peacefully on May 16 at his home in Longwood, Fla. He was 91.

Born on Feb. 27, 1934, in Queens, NY, to C. Stanley Cutler Sr. and Salem School second-grade teacher Alma Myles Cutler, the coach was raised in Port Washington, where he attended Flower Hill Elementary, Main Street Junior High, and Weber High School before Schreiber High School was built.

Cutler devoted more than three decades to education and youth development in Port Washington. He began his teaching and coaching career in the Port Washington school district while raising twins with his wife, fellow educator Joanna Coulapides Cutler. He coached Schreiber High School’s J.V. and Varsity baseball teams for 20 years and led teams in wrestling, boys’ soccer, girls’ basketball, softball, and volleyball at Weber Junior High School.

“There is an outstanding quality of kids at Schreiber. My kids graduated in 1979 and they received an outstanding education from my associates. I wouldn’t trade any of my years in the school district for anything,” said Cutler in a 1989 edition of The Schreiber Times. Cutler said that while he was retiring from the school district, he was only doing so to focus on leading the Port Summer Camp.

His impact extended far beyond the school year. Cutler created and led a wide range of summer youth programs, from elementary school recreation to his leadership of Port Youth Activities (PYA), GymNats camps, and ultimately as owner and director, with Joanna, of the beloved Port Summer Camp.

He is remembered not only for his achievements but for his compassionate, motivational approach to coaching and teaching. Known for his belief in every student’s potential, Curler inspired thousands of young people to pursue their best both in the classroom and on the field.

In recognition of his enduring contributions to Port Washington athletics, he was inducted into the Port Washington Athletics Hall of Fame in 1996.

Cutler served his country during the Korean War and later pursued higher education, earning a degree in physical education from SUNY Cortland, a master’s in guidance from Hofstra University, and a doctorate in education from New York University in 1972.

A man of many talents and passions, Cutler was an avid fisherman, clammer, and lobsterman who moored his boat at the Town Dock. He taught boating safety, served as commander of the Little Neck Bay Power Squadron, and made more than 300 deliveries for the Eye Bank to support emergency cornea transplants. He also served as president of the local Lions Club.

In retirement, he continued to find purpose in sports and service. He played for the Glen Cove Vikings in the Long Island Senior Softball Association, earning induction into the LISSA Hall of Fame in 2001. After moving to Florida, he played in the Flagler Senior Softball League and was inducted into the National Senior Softball Hall of Fame in 2006.

His legacy lives on in the countless lives he shaped through education, mentorship, and example.

He was predeceased by his wife Joanna and his brother David. He is survived by his children Stanley (Tammy) and Alyssa; grandchildren Jillian (Ryan), Nicole, Robert (Briana), and Thomas; and great-grandsons Matthew, Mason, Andrew, and Lucas.