Things to do on Long Island this weekend include a performance by th Atlantic Wind Symphony.

Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts, comedy shows and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

KIDS NEED MORE MILLS PARTY FOR LIFE

Celebrating 26 years, this unforgettable event hosted by the Mills family has raised nearly $3 million to support children and families facing serious illness. Proceeds benefit KiDS NEED MoRE, helping send children with cancer to Camp Adventure. Dinner, dancing, raffles, and real impact.

The Heritage Club at Bethpage, 99 Quaker Meeting House Rd., Farmingdale, kidsneedmore.org/party, 631-608-3135.

7 p.m. May 30.

WONDEROUS STORIES AND HALF STEP

Jam out with music of The Who and Grateful Dead.

The Space at Westbury Theatre, 250 Post Ave., Westbury. thespaceatwestbury.com

$41-$53. 8 p.m. May 30.

COOL AT CAMP

A real and raunchy new musical about kids, camp, and coming of age. It’s camp, the way you remember it. This performance is a staged reading and is recommended for ages 16 and up.

Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main St., Port Washington, landmarkonmainstreet.org

$45. 8 p.m. May 30.

LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org

May 30-June 8.

VISION OF DISORDER

Pioneers of the New York hardcore and metalcore scenes reunite to deliver their intense, chaotic sound that helped shape a generation and celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of Still. Warming up the pit are Nailed To The Cross, skycamefalling, and INCENDIARY.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$29.50-$69.50. 7 p.m. May 31.

ATLANTIC WIND SYMPHONY | SENIOR AWARDS CONCERT AND SOLO COMPETITION

Long Island’s oldest professional concert band, the Atlantic Wind Symphony, showcases the rich talent of local musicians was staring performances of classic and contemporary works. Since 1968, they’ve brought artistic excellence and Community Spirit to the stage, celebrating the Timeless power of the concert band tradition.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$20-$30 3 p.m. June 1.

ASI WIND

Master mentalist Asi Wind brings his mind-blowing illusions and interactive sleight of hand to the stage in a one-of-a-kind experience. Known for redefining magic with psychological twists, Wind delivers a show that pushes the boundaries of traditional magic.

“More Than Magic” The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$29.50-$69.50. 7 p.m. June 1.

RON DELSENER PRESENTS MOVIE SCREENING AND Q&A

Experience an exclusive screening of Ron Delsener Presents, a documentary celebrating the legendary concert promoter who shaped New York’s live music scene for six decades. Featuring rare footage and interviews with artists like Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith, the film offers a behind-the-scenes look at the man behind some of the city’s most unforgettable shows, followed by a special Q&A with Ron Delsener himself.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$41 7:30 p.m. June 4.