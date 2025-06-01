Bill O’Reilly Column: Confronting China

Without a doubt, the most important story in the world today is the relationship between the United States and China. But many folks have absolutely no idea that what happens between the two countries directly affects their own lives. So, let’s get to it.

My invitation to address some very powerful people in the Chinese government last week caught me by surprise. The question-and-answer session was set up by the Beijing Club for International Relations, a major think tank.

The Chinese are anxious over the second Trump administration and seek information. Some very important government people follow my news analysis on social media, so they know that I know President Trump well.

As soon as I booked a China trip as a gift for my college graduate son, the dance began. The Chinese were very respectful and accommodating. In fact, they have elevated the art of flattery to a fascinating level.

The words “the most influential journalist in the world” were uttered.

To which I replied: “Is someone else coming tonight?”

Self-deprecation is good in the Far East.

The rules for the 90-minute event were these: no direct quotes from the questioners were to be made public and no identities revealed other than mine. Okay, with me.

So, no direct quotes, but here’s how it went down.

The sentiment in the room was that Donald Trump is better for China than Joe Biden was. The Beijing bureaucracy admires strength, and Biden was perceived as weak and unfocused.

One footnote. The pro-Trump feeling was before the administration announced deportations of some Chinese students studying in the USA. That announcement is considered disrespectful by the Chinese. They are not happy about this.

Nevertheless, there remains a powerful push to get a series of “deals” with President Trump. But the tariff issue is not at the top of the list—Taiwan is.

The Communists want reunification above everything else. 2049 will mark 100 years since Mao seized control. President Xi believes a deal on Taiwan will cement his legacy. It’s personal.

I questioned what the Communists could offer Taiwan. Some very interesting proposals came forth. This was the most positive part of the discussion.

On other topics, the Chinese don’t really care much about Ukraine or Gaza. Sideshows to them. I did point out that China might consider getting into the peace-seeking business. That silenced the room for a few moments.

As the time ran down, I put up my best three-point shot. I’ve been working on a new vision for the American-Chinese relationship. It’s called “A Partnership for Peace and Prosperity.”

Simple concept: If the two most powerful nations in the world would work together, miscreants like Putin and the Mullahs would have to fold. The USA and China can IMPOSE world order which, in turn, stimulates economic success.

My vision seemed to be well received, but who knows. The Chinese do not display much emotion.

Finally, why should you care? That’s easy. The world is becoming more dangerous. The destruction must stop or a major catastrophe will happen. Trump and Xi could tamp down the nonsensical chaos.

But the bickering between the two nations must end. President Trump may be the best deal-maker in the world. He has dealt successfully with President Xi in his first term. So, let’s go, gentlemen. Keep your eyes on a Nobel Prize.

For naysayers, yes, China is a totalitarian state and that’s not going to change. Most of its one point five billion citizens have bought in, not that they have a choice. They don’t. Social order rules, the state dictates all behavior.

I did get a few questions about the destruction of San Francisco because so many Chinese live there.

The communists simply cannot fathom how that is happening. It could never occur in China.

But explaining the progressive mindset to hard-core totalitarians is like hoping Putin will turn compassionate. Impossible.

As for America, it is not going to change either. Bernie Sanders and his socialist cadre are going nowhere. We are capitalists forever.

However, we absolutely can work with the Chinese to make the world safer and more affluent. This would help every single decent person on Earth.

All it will take … is will itself.