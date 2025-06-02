2025 James C. Metzger Lacrosse Leadership Awards given to eight players

Kyle Melkonian of Manhasset High School received the James C. Metzger Lacrosse Leadership Award from Long Island lacrosse star Vincent J. Sombrotto.

The annual James C. Metzger Leadership Award for Nassau County was presented to one player on each of the eight teams that competed in the finals of the 2025 Section VIII Nassau County high school boys’ lacrosse championships on Saturday, May 31.

The awards were presented by Metzger and fellow Long Island lacrosse great Vincent J. Sombrotto.

Massapequa High School

Senior goalie Michael Jannotte won the award for the Class A champions. He is committed to Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, N.J.

Port Washington High School

Junior attack and midfielder Jacob Apat took home the award for the runner-up team in Class A. He is committed to Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa.

Garden City High School

Senior midfielder Owen Wuchte won the award for the Class B championship team. Wuchte’s coaches referred to him as the team’s defensive anchor during his four years with the program. He is committed to Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa.

Manhasset High Sschool

The winner for the Class B runner-up is senior midfielder and defender Kyle Melkonian. He also played varsity football at the school.

Wantagh High School

Senior midfielder and attacker Dylan Martini received the honor for the Class C champions. He led the school to its first boys’ lacrosse county championship in 23 years. Martini also received the Thorp Award for the school’s football team in the fall. He is committed to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

South Side High School

Senior attack and midfielder Cullen Lynch won the award for the Class C finalists. He scored more than 100 goals for the school during his career and is committed to Iona University.

Cold Spring Harbor High School

Senior defense Andrew Hadjandreas was named the award winner for the Class D champions. He also played for the school’s varsity football and wrestling teams during his high school career.

Locust Valley High School

Senior defense and midfielder Owen Pye received the award for the Class D runner-up team. He is committed to Pace University.