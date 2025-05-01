Sup Vietnamese coming to Farmingdale and Jericho

Rendering of the new Sup location expected to open in Farmingdale later this year

Residents of Farmingdale and Jericho will be able to experience a modern taste of Vietnamese cuisine as Sup Vietnamese is set to open two new restaurant locations by early December.

The group that owns Sup Vietnamese announced it will open two new locations: 2120 Broadhollow Road in Farmingdale and 399 Jericho Turnpike in Jericho. The original Sup restaurant opened in Stony Brook in 2021. The group also has locations in Massapequa and Rockville Centre.

“I think it’s a good time for us to really burst the door open for Vietnamese cuisine,” Steven Tsang, the group’s brand/division manager, said. “I think it’s a good time for us to showcase the culture and cuisine to Long Island.”

Tsang said the decision to open the two new restaurants was made last year. The Jericho location will be roughly 4,500 square feet, while the Farmingdale location will be around 5,500 square feet.

Tsang said that recent trend shifts have made Vietnamese restaurants more in demand, which is why the group is opening two restaurants simultaneously in densely populated areas.

Tsang said that Sup offers Vietnamese cuisine with modern twists. The restaurant uses more familiar ingredients to introduce people to Vietnamese flavors.

“We’re adapting it to where people can kind of palate it more easily and it’s less intimidating for people,” Tsang said.

The menu includes a mix of pho—a classic Vietnamese soup—appetizers and grilled entrees. Tsang said the selection provides a well-balanced diet with different types of vegetables, greens, proteins, and carbs.

According to the restaurant’s website, all but one menu item costs $20 or less. The roasted short rib platter is the outlier, costing $53.

All three current restaurants open at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and noon on Sunday. Closing times vary for each location, with the earliest being 9 p.m. and the latest being 10:30 p.m.