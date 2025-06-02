Theodore Roosevelt Council, Scouting America renamed after lifetime scout

Honoree David R. Doucette, Council President Michael B. Malloy, Past Council Presidet Christopher Maher, Past Council President Gerald Kaiser, Nassau County Scouting America CEO Christopher M. Coscia and Past Council President Andy Johns (L. to R.) cut the ceremonial ribbon at the renaming of the Theodore Roosevelt Council, Scouting America headquarters.

The Theodore Roosevelt Council, Scouting America, dedicated its headquarters at 544 Broadway, Massapequa, on Friday, May 30, to honor a lifetime Eagle Scout David R. Doucette.

Doucette is 79 and lives in Garden City. Growing up, he was a Cub Scout in Pack 262 and a Scout in Troop 174, both in East Williston, and an Explorer in Post 700. He earned his Eagle Scout rank in 1961.

He said participating in the Scouts as a kid helped him understand the importance of being part of the organization.

“Attaining the rank of Eagle Scout is one of the proudest moments of my life,” Doucette said. “That’s why it is important and meaningful for me to help provide that opportunity for others.”

Dozens of people attended Friday’s festivities as a ribbon-cutting memorialized the naming.

“The building’s name, Doucette Scout Leadership Center, pays tribute to Doucette’s inspiration to perpetuate the mission, values, and time-honored traditions of Scouting for future generations of Scouts,” Chris Coscia, Scout executive and CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Council, said.

Doucette is a registered professional engineer who taught at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering for over 40 years. He still lectures on project management, software engineering and leadership.

He also previously served in senior positions at Northrop Grumman Data Systems and KLD Associates. Doucette is also the acting vice president of endowment for the Theodore Roosevelt Council.

“When I was a young Scout, I went camping and took part in a variety of fun outdoor adventures. As a child, I never really considered how those activities were made possible, much less funded,” Doucette said about the Theodore Roosevelt Council.

The council is Nassau County’s hub for Scouting America. The center is one of the oldest in the nation and home to the first Eagle Scout, Arthur R. Eldred, from Rockville Centre.