Hanover Bank rebrands for the future

Hanover Bank’s leadership team standing in front of their old logo, including Chief Financial Officer Lance Burke, Chairman and CEO Mike Puorro and President Mac Wilcox.

Mineola’s community bank is getting a new look.

Annette Esposito, the bank’s vice president and director of marketing, said Hanover Bank is updating its logo to maintain a modern image. The bank’s newest logo, its third since opening, features the bank’s name in lowercase, block letters in its signature navy blue and neon green, sitting next to a box with a slightly upward-pointing line of the same colors.

“I hope it sends the message that we are here to be recognized as a leader in the financial services industry,” Esposito said. “That we’re here to deliver more digital banking solutions and unparalleled service and that we’re here for businesses and all those consumers.”

“We stand by our foundation of excellent service,” Esposito said, of keeping the same colors in the logo while modernizing its design. “We are true to our traditions, but we’re also moving forward to the future and building on a foundation of success and holding our core values that we’ve always had.”

Hanover opened its first location in 2009 in Garden City as an FDIC-insured local bank. Its headquarters are now in Mineola, and it has seven other locations in Hauppauge, Forest Hills, Flushing, Sunset Park, Rockefeller Center, and Freehold, N.J. A Port Jefferson location is slated to open this year.

Esposito said the new logo, designed by Susie Vessio Taboada of Geared Graphix, has been updated on the bank’s digital footprint, including its website and social media. She said Hanover was working on updating the logo on its physical locations and would be phasing it in over time, starting with the new Port Jefferson branch, the Hauppauge business branch, and the Mineola headquarters.

“We take great pride in our legacy and the strong relationships we’ve built over the years,” said Michael P. Puorro, chairman and CEO of Hanover Bank in a statement. “This logo represents our commitment to propelling them forward as we deliver a more agile, innovative, and client-focused banking experience, reinforcing our leadership in an ever-evolving world.”